There are lots of reasons to ride a bike to work. Different parts of the country have already realized the benefits to their communities and taken steps to enhance and encourage cycling as a mode of transportation.
Charlotte County isn’t there yet, but maybe someday. In our community, cycling is perceived as either a recreational pastime for rich elites with their multi-thousand dollar pedaling machines — or the realm of the homeless and the legally restricted. But the times are changing. More people are riding to grocery shop, enjoy a night out, head over to the old salt mine, and yes, even to burn a few calories and clear the mind.
The Florida Department of Transportation is taking a strong position regarding road construction to ensure that all forms of mobility, not just cars, are incorporated into any planning for new or restructured roads. One might argue bicycle riders have entered a virtuous circle. As more of you take to pedaling, the infrastructure adapts to the increasing number of bikes on the road. As the infrastructure improves more people leave the car at home. This leads to new improvements, which leads to more riders and so on.
Even Florida’s House Representative Vern Buchanan (along with Reps. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts) introduced a bill that would offer a full pre-tax deduction to help cover cyclists’ commuting costs. These include repairs, tune-ups and even a bike-share membership. About 837,000 Americans biked to work in 2017, according to the Census Bureau, an increase of more than 40 percent since 2000. The goal of the bill, according to its sponsors, is to push that number up. Poor Henry Ford is probably spinning in his grave after a hundred years of legislators serving and protecting the auto industry.
Having set the stage for you to go out and pedal, several incidents this week made me think that perhaps some of you aren’t quite ready to start commuting by bicycle. Twice this week I saw a rider pushing his bike instead of riding it. A shouted out, “You need help?” resulted in the reply, “No, got a flat.” One of the riders was only a few blocks from home, the other was walking over the Charlotte Harbor bridge, surely a mile or two distance. While a bike is a wonderful machine to ride, it is a beast to push.
Every rider should know how to change a flat — and, just as important, have the tools and supplies necessary to make that change while out and away from home base.
Let’s review some tips for handing flat tires. The experienced riders will already be familiar with this dilemma, but the newbie might not.
Most bikes have two wheels. There is some universal cosmic law that dictates the more difficult tire to change will always be the one that goes flat. This refers to the phenomena that the rear tire goes flat many times more often than the front tire. Why is that? Probably because a front wheel can be taken off the bike very simply by releasing the axle. The rear wheel, however, requires that we shift the chain to the smallest ring of the cassette, loosen the axle, then maneuver the wheel out of the chain — and of course, then reverse the process after changing the flat tire.
Another interesting law of nature: The time to change a tire is dependent on how many friends are helping you. I can generally change a tire in less than 10 minutes. But the law of flat-fixing states that the time required increases by five minutes for every extra hand involved. So if I’m with three friends, instead of 10 minutes, I have to add six extra hands times five minutes — so the flat will now take 40 minutes to change.
But the tire will never get changed on the road if you don’t have the tools and supplies necessary. What are they? In your tire flat kit, make sure you have a method of removing the wheel. Many bikes today come with quick-release axles. Pull a lever, spin it a time or two, and the wheel drops out of the frame. Older bikes may require a wrench to release a nut before the wheel can be freed, so be sure to have the correct size wrench if your bike doesn’t have the quick-release skewers.
Next is removing the tire from the wheel. High thread count tires tend to be soft and pliable, and can generally be peeled off the wheel by hand. Other tires, designed to be more rugged and puncture-resistant, will require the use of tire levers. These are usually small plastic tools that allow you to lift the tire over the rim and then pop it off.
Now it’s time to stop and take a moment to gather yourself. So many riders are in a hurry to get moving again that they don’t take time to inspect the tire and tube to determine what caused the flat. Carefully inspect the tire inside and out. If the flat occurred very rapidly, maybe even with a bang, look for something obvious: A nail, a sidewall puncture, something that penetrated the tire quickly and forcefully.
If the tire went flat slowly, look for a tiny piece of wire or a staple that may be buried in the rubber of the tire. If the tire itself was damaged, it may require a scab placed inside the tire over the damage to get you home. Scabs can be pieces of old tire or tube that you have cut up into small pieces. There are commercial brands of stick on scabs, or even a dollar bill folded over will buy time to get home. If all you have is a 20-dollar bill, call me — I’ll trade you a dollar for the 20, even up.
Once the cause of the flat is remedied, take out the replacement tube. Blow some air into it. The goal is to just give the tube a little structure. Place the tube into the tire. By hand, carefully put the tire back on the rim. You don’t want to pinch the tube as you put it in, but it might be necessary to use a tire lever to get the last bit of tire on the rim. Be very attentive that no part of the tube is being pinched by the tire lever or the rim as you finish up getting the tire on the rim.
Now hook up your pump or compressed air cylinder and put a few pounds of air in the tire. Take time to thoroughly inspect the tire to verify that the tire has seated properly in the rim. If it isn’t and you keep putting air in, it is possible to blow the tire right off the rim and destroy the tube in the process. Put some more air in the tube. Check the seating. If all is good, fill the tire to a sufficient level to ride it home.
Tire changing is not terribly hard if you know what to do and have the tools required. If you would like a tire-changing class, send me an email. If I get a big enough response, I’ll see if I can arrange one.
Now that the fear of a flat tire has been expunged …
Did you ride your bike today?
