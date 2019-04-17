Hundreds of art pieces from Charlotte High School students will be on display at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center today.

The stage will display art from Advanced Placement art students. The lobby and halls of CPAC will have artwork from other students.

AP students will showcase a compilation of all the work they have done throughout the year.

The art show is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CPAC, 701 Carmalita St. in Punta Gorda. It is free and open to the public.

Email: Brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com

