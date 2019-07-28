Auditions were held for the 2019 Charlotte Idol Friday at Florida Southwestern College in Punta Gorda. The fundraiser benefits the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Finals night will be held on Aug. 10 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Darcy at 941-627-4313, ext. 134, or https://cchomelesscoalition.org
































0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments