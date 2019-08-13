The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition held the 7th Annual Charlotte Idol competition Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Sixteen singers from the community competed in hopes to be the next 1st place winner. The finalists included: Nidal Zarour, Jennifer Zangari, Elizabeth Rogers, Jazmin Solunar, Christine Fankhauser, Aaron Thompson, Abigail Wertman, Valeria Sanchez, Jamie Landry, Daniel Candia, Daniella Storesser, Camille Crites, Sarai Sapp, Ashlyn Houser, Madison Campbell and Nikole Darna, according to a press release from Charlotte County Homeless Coalition last month.
Proceeds from the event benefit programs and services for the Homeless Coalition, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
