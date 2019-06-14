The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra held its annual Summer Music Camp for students, part of its “Symphony Kids initiative,” June 10-21 at the Punta Gorda Middle School.
The music instruction involved beginning and advanced instruments for band and orchestra, and included ensemble, chorus, rhythm & movement, and music theory & technology.
The camp is staffed by Charlotte Schools employees and Charlotte Symphony “Phantoms.”
The Orchestra Camp’s schedule is coordinated with Charlotte Players Kids Onstage Summer Drama Camp, which takes place at adjacent Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
For more information, visit: www.charlottesymphony.com or www.charlotteplayers.org.
