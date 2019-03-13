More than 1,400 Charlotte County students from the third, fourth and fifth grades attended the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s annual Children’s Concert Friday at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. This time, they actually performed, sang and danced along with Maestro Raffaele Ponti and the orchestra.
The symphony was invited this year by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute to join Carnegie’s prestigious “Link Up” music education program, which prepares students, through interactive, in-school curriculum, to play recorders (small flutes) and sing and dance in concert with the country’s symphony orchestras.
In Friday’s two morning concerts, students in their seats played their recorders to symphony classics like “Ode to Joy” and “New World Symphony.”
As a finale, they brought the house down as dozens of students and teachers took to the stage to sing and dance, as they rocked with “Oye.” It’s a lively native Mexican Mariachi beat, translated at times as “Hey,” or as the students sang with gusto, “We are calling you. Can you hear us?” The answer was a standing ovation.
Ponti saluted the students and teachers, saying, “You are amazing. You are beautiful.” The Charlotte Community Foundation provided a grant of $7,500 for the concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.