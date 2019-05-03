Church quilters donate quilts

The Faith Lutheran Church Quilters with the support of the Shell Creek Resort Quilters recently donated 20 quilts to Crossroads Hope Academy for the young men there. Pictured from left: Vicky Sherry, Nancy Winkelmann, Arlene Wells, Marian Dick, Marge Roberts, Toni Chapman, Edna Smith and Ellen Jodway.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments