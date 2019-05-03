The Faith Lutheran Church Quilters with the support of the Shell Creek Resort Quilters recently donated 20 quilts to Crossroads Hope Academy for the young men there. Pictured from left: Vicky Sherry, Nancy Winkelmann, Arlene Wells, Marian Dick, Marge Roberts, Toni Chapman, Edna Smith and Ellen Jodway.
