The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program transforms youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders.
CAP accomplishes its cadet mission through a curriculum of leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character. The program follows a military model and emphasizes Air Force traditions and values.
Cadets in the Civil Air Patrol can expect a rigorous program of self-study and applied leadership opportunities, regular classes and projects on aviation and aerospace, a character development program that focuses on living CAP’s core values of Integrity, Volunteer Service, Excellence, and Respect, as well as a focus on a drug-free lifestyle, and a fitness program that focuses on developing life-long fitness habits.
The following cadets earned promotions with accompanying awards at the recent cadet promotion night:
• Cadet Van Collier was promoted to Cadet Staff Sergeant, the first of five milestone awards and is granted alongside the Wright Brothers Award.
• Cadet Alexandrea Mulvaney was promoted to Cadet Senior Master Sergeant, the eighth enlisted grade of the cadet program which is granted with the General Jimmy Doolittle achievement award.
• Cadet First1 Lt. Autumn Rhodes advanced to Achievement 11 of 16 total, considered a "ghost promotion," as there are a few achievements where the cadet’s rank stays the same.
• Cadet Nathaniel Mulvaney was promoted to Cadet Airman 1st Class, which indicates completion of the second of 16 achievements in the program and accompanies the General Henry "Hap" Arnold Achievement.
• Cadet Carley Cooper was promoted to Cadet Senior Airman, the third enlisted rank of the cadet program which accompanies the Mary Feik Achievement.
Congratulations to all the cadets for their hard work and dedication!
CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. Needed tax deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982-2452.
Second Lt. Donna Jablonski, CAP, is Public Affairs Officer for FL-051. For more information, email her at djablonski@flwg.us or visit Gocivilairpatrol.com, fl051.flwg.us, or www.facebook.com/capfl051.
