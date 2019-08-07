I remember a time, and it doesn't seem that long ago, when the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club was in trouble.
Money wasn't coming in. The board of directors was in shambles. Its executive directors had little or no experience with Boys & Girls Clubs.
Things were a mess.
But a couple of dedicated, and stubborn, board members would not let it die. They recruited new board members and sold them on a vision. Then they hired a guy from Dunkirk, New York — Lynn Dorler — who lives and breathes Boys & Girls Clubs.
Now, 10 years after Dorler moved here to take over the club, all is well.
Dorler and the clubs — there is an Englewood branch that meets at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church and a Port Charlotte branch that meets at the old Family Services Center on Gibralter Drive — are having the summer of their lives.
Recently Dorler invited the Chamber of Commerce to a ribbon cutting to celebrate the refurbished rec room at the club and to unveil a new van the club was awarded through a national grant.
"We applied for this grant, along with about 300 other clubs, to win a van through Bridgestone," Dorler said. "It was a real longshot for us. We had to do a video and explain why we needed it.
"And we won. It's a $41,000 van and we even got insurance paid for a year on it."
That's not the only good news for the more than 200 kids who frequent the two clubs.
"Look at this floor," Dorler said, looking down. "Pulsafeeder just paid like $20,000 to install this floor. And, we got another $20,800 for a food program so we can serve dinner to our kids this fall. And, another group, Women Who Care, gave us $11,000 to use however we want and Coastal Car Wash gave us $3,000 from a fundraiser there.
"There are just so many good things happening. That's why we had the celebration (complete with cake)."
While Dorler is looking forward to moving into a new Family Services Center that is being designed now and will (hopefully) be finished in early 2021, he is making the most of the facility he has.
"I think we are doing well because we have the right people on board and we can prove we are making a difference," he said. "And, we keep kids safe.
"We train staff on things like childhood experiences and causes and how we can help kids move forward from (problems) and have a regular life," he said.
An average of 125 kids attend the Port Charlotte club and another 75 the Englewood club that meets at the church (which Dorler said has been a blessing and a much needed improvement over their old site). The club also sponsors daily events in the school year at Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda middle schools and at Gulf Stream Apartments.
"We offer programs there to help kids with homework, good nutrition and so on," Dorler said.
Life is good for Dorler. But, more important, life is better for more than 200 kids who have found support and a sense of belonging at the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs.
