When I first saw her, I fell in love.
She was tall, had a great body and loved to please — although she could be ornery.
She was in a corral in Ocala. Zipposcountryred was her name, but we all called her Candy. She was the best horse I ever owned.
Monday, her best friend and owner had to put her down. She was too ill to leave her stall. Age, disease and Florida heat were too much. She labored to breathe. Her feet needed to be kept in ice. She couldn’t see out of one eye and her ears had retreated toward her head.
I saw her a week ago. I’m glad I got to say goodbye. But I wouldn’t go watch her die. I prefer to think of her when she was full of life and one of the best appaloosa show mares in Florida.
When I brought her home 19 years ago, she was easy to ride and was a for-sure pleasure horse. But I needed someone better and prettier than me to ride in the big shows. So, I advertised for a rider.
When Cindy Davis and her mom, Joan, showed up, I had no idea how our lives would come together — centered on a horse we all grew to love. Cindy was a twig of a girl. Short, skinny but spunky. She was hesitant at first. Not sure of third gear.
But, with some encouragement and practice (her mom or dad always by her side and always with positive advice) she was soon a force in the show ring. She won high point in the Punta Gorda Horseman’s Association one year. She was always wanting to learn more, do better.
After a couple of great years together, showing all over South Florida, times changed. I had to sell Candy. Cindy continued to ride her for the new owners though, so it wasn’t the end of their relationship.
But, when Cindy earned an equestrian scholarship to the University of South Carolina, the gulf between rider and horse grew.
Cindy’s talent blossomed in South Carolina. After a year in college, she left and wound up as a top performer at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede shows in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Branson, Missouri.
If you’ve ever seen the show, you might have gasped at the woman who rode two horses at once (a foot on the back of each) and jumped those suckers through a ring of fire. Yes, that was our Cindy.
She went on to tour worldwide in another horse spectacular but eventually her heart led her back to Charlotte County. She gave birth to one of the prettiest little girls you’ve ever seen. And, as fate would have it, found Candy. The horse was doing what we might suspect, giving rides for kids who had physical and mental challenges at a horse therapy ranch in Fort Myers.
When Candy began to have health issues and couldn’t ride as often as needed, they gave her to Cindy. So, 18 years or so later, horse and rider were back together. And I couldn’t have been happier to see Candy come home. She had a new rider now, another little girl, soon-to-be-3-year-old Paisley, who fell in love with that horse just like we all did.
It broke her heart, I’m sure, when Candy left us for good this week.
She was the best horse we ever owned.
