The Green Island ficus was honored as a Plant of the Year in 2000 by the Florida Nurserymen and Growers Association. Since then it has been used in many landscapes as a great groundcover and mass planting selection.
The bright, glossy green leaves and mounding habit have made Green Island an interesting substitute for standard shrubs such as Indian Hawthorne and dwarf holly. Although a ficus, the Green Island fig has no negative features and is not invasive, but does come from a background of invasiveness.
As we unpack the history on Green Island ficus, keep in mind that while some ficus trees are banned in Florida counties, and are in fact categorized as invasive, on occasion there may be exceptions due to small varietal differences.
Take for example Ficus microcarpa or laurel fig. The laurel fig has been designated — according to the Florida Exotic Pest Plant Council (FLEPPC) — as a Category I Invasive exotic “that is altering native plant communities by displacing native species, changing community structures or ecological functions, or hybridizing with natives.
This definition does not rely on the economic severity or geographic range of the problem, but on the documented ecological damage caused.”
However, there is a specific recognized variety of laurel fig. This makes a difference as it changes the invasive status.
The var. fuyuensis Green Island is a dwarf ficus selection easily maintained in the typical landscape where it is not considered invasive.
Green Island has many good features including drought-tolerance (once established) and salt-tolerance. They do best in full-sun to part-shade conditions in average, well-drained soil. Space individual plants about three feet apart resting assured that they are slow-growing and infrequent pruning will easily keep them in bounds.
Caution — wear gloves when pruning, as ficus will exude a white milky sap which can irritate skin.
I have seen most Green Island figs in Charlotte County planted closer to warmer coastal areas. This falls in line with its accepted hardiness zone of 10a (30- to 35-degree average lows). They will likely do as well within identified microclimates in protected areas elsewhere in the county.
Green Island is a very versatile plant in regard to its uses. Beyond mass planting as a groundcover, consider using it as a low border, around a mailbox, or even as a container plant. Green Island is also a popular bonsai subject and lends itself well to that miniature tree appearance. Availability seems to be excellent at local garden centers and nurseries in a variety of sizes.
One last note of some confusion is that there may also be another variety mistaken for, or simply labeled as, Green Island on the market. Ficus microcarpa var. crassifolia Green Mound is very similar in appearance to Green Island, minus some minor growth differences. The leaves look different in that Green Island has a more rounded leaf, while Green Mound has a distinctly pointed tip. In either case, they are similar enough to pass as twins, but may be available all labeled as Green Island.
Green Island long ago cut its ties with the laurel fig and is considered an easily-contained plant material for the landscape. Its beauty, slow-growing nature and appeal as a groundcover make Green Island ficus stand out in the crowd!
For more information on all types of suitable groundcovers for our area, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — bit.ly/CharlottePlantClinics. Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden is always open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor. Master Gardener volunteers tend this garden on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. and are available for questions.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte countyfl.gov.
