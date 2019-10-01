Imagine an 8-year-old who has never celebrated his birthday. No card. No cake. Nothing.
Then, he’s paired up with a local guardian ad litem volunteer who bought him a present, gave him a card and a cake when he turned 8. The child was excited, but thought he had to give the gift back. No, the volunteer told him, it’s yours to keep.
Another child had been in seven schools and was on his way to his 13th foster home. He didn’t know who to trust any more. But his guardian ad litem stood with him. Foster home 13 turned out to be like a beach to a shipwrecked survivor. And the guardian ad litem, who was the only person this child would talk to, was there to help facilitate an adoption. Finally, a home to call his own. Finally, a family.
These are just a couple of the stories shared with me by Holly Rodriguez, director for Guardian Ad Litem in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes Charlotte County.
Guardian ad Litems, for those who are not familiar with the program, are volunteers who represent children who are facing hardships. The children’s parents may be in trouble with the law, or they may have other difficulties either financial or medical. The children often end up in foster care or wards of the state and they have no relatives or anyone to see to their well-being or represent them in court.
Enter the guardian ad litem. These compassionate volunteers are paired with one or more children who need support. They spend a few hours a week with the child, helping guide that young person through the sometimes confusing world of foster care, courts and custody hearings.
It’s been proven that children who have a guardian ad litem appointed are more likely to:
• Do better in school
• Are 50% less likely to return to foster care
• Are more likely to be adopted
• Receive more needed services
If helping a child is something that interests you, let me introduce you to Rick Sloan.
Sloan is the new part-time recruiter for the 20th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian ad litem program. He came to Port Charlotte from Jacksonville in 1992 as pastor of Palm Tabernacle Church.
After 15 years leading the church, he left to take a full-time job as chaplain at the Florida Civil Commitment Center in DeSoto County. He still has that job, but he said he was looking around for something challenging he could do part-time.
“I’m very excited to be a part of this program,” he said.
He spends a lot of time going to local events, like craft shows, and setting up a booth to talk to people about becoming a guardian. He is available for public speaking to any group and enjoys telling them about the mission of the guardian program and how they can help kids.
A background check and fingerprinting are part of the routine for volunteers who must go through three phases or training, some of it online along with a two-day session in person and then some hands-on work.
Sloan says there are 444 kids in the court system now and only 293 of them have been assigned a guardian.
If you’re interested in helping a child who needs a friend, call Sloan at 941-613-3233 or email him Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
There’s a kid out there who needs you.
