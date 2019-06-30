The Chamber staff and volunteers enjoy answering your phone calls, but this week we’re taking advantage of the holiday festivities and will be out of the office at the end of the week. So, in order to plan, please read below.
The Stone Crabs are celebrating our independence on July 3. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. to kick off festivities. Kids 14 and under can participate in the Helicopter Candy Drop at 5:30 p.m. and the game begins at 6:30 p.m. with the St. Lucie Mets, followed by their largest fireworks show of the season. The July 4 Freedom Swim will start at 2 p.m. Boaters should start in the water at the west side of the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 Bridge. Non-boaters should use the public sandy beach at the east end of Gilchrist Park. Fishermen’s Village July 4th Celebration, the Swim destination, features live music, dancing, shopping and dining (www.fishville.com). Fourthfest 2019 at Laishley Park will feature 12 waterslides, food and beverages, live music and more, starting at 11 a.m. (www.puntagordafireworks.com). The fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Charlotte Sports Park is hosting the Southern Grand Slam Celebration on Saturday, July 6, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. The concert will include acts Darryl Worley, Billy Dean, the Tobacco Rd Band and Jim Brown. And after the concert will be fireworks. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. To purchase tickets, call 941-206-4487, stop by the Box Office or www.stonecrabsbaseball.com.
And, coming up this month, Networking at Noon is July 10 at Buffalo Wings & Rings, neat the Mall. Peter Keating with the Small Business Development Center will speak at the July 17 Third Wednesday Coffee, sponsored by Fawcett Memorial Hospital. And, Hometown Title and Closing Services will show off their Port Charlotte location at the July 25 Business Card Exchange. Our New Teachers’ Breakfast where we welcome new teachers to our community is Aug. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Event Center.
The box is half-full, so please help us get to the top and drop off a new pair of tennis shoes in the Port Charlotte office for the Shoes for Kids project. Thank you!
Rabbit, rabbit. Have a fun, safe July 4th holiday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.