As my youngest sister melted away before her family's eyes, the heartbreak and agony of Alzheimer's and the futile attempts to harness this disease were maddening.
She had always been so full of life. She loved the beach. She took me to my first movie — Elvis Presley's "Love Me Tender." We caught a bus and went to a theater in downtown Huntington, West Virginia. I think she liked the movie more than I, but Elvis was big back then.
When I first learned she had Alzheimer's, it was difficult to grasp. And the first year or two I didn't see a whole lot of difference. She was just slower to react. She lost weight and suddenly looked older.
Her last three or four years were really tough. She laid in bed or sat in her wheelchair at the nursing home with a blank stare. She rarely spoke. And, when she did, she screamed at nurses and family members that she wanted to go home. She had no idea she would never see home again.
That experience is why I took interest in recent advancements in Alzheimer's research. Congress, in a rare bipartisan effort, has agreed to spend millions more to search for an answer to this awful disease. Two researchers at the University of Miami are up to their necks in the hunt for a cure.
Drs. Margaret Pericak-Vance and Jeffery Vance took a few minutes from their cross-country travels Tuesday to talk about the painstakingly slow progress in beating Alzheimer's and its grip on older Americans.
I asked what progress is being made and will we ever have a cure for Alzheimer's. I was both encouraged and disappointed in the answers.
"Congress has embraced this in a bipartisan support. They don't want this to be a epidemic with so many Americans getting older," Margaret said. "There is a lot research can do and some new technology is amazing, but expensive."
She said the work being done, thanks to the infusion of more than $225 million to aid the Alzheimer's Association and a number of research partnerships, with the inclusion of researchers from all across the globe.
"(Looking for a cure) is a multi-step process," Jeffery said. "For several years amyloid was the focus with the idea that if we can stop this substance from being stored in the brain, things would get better. So far that has not been the case and that has spurred people to look at other targets.
"Two things we know is that once the brain is damaged, it is hard to (fix). Alzheimer's is a complex interaction between trillions of cells, so now early intervention and protection (is key) and we have identified ways to protect people from Alzheimer's — with an emphasis on treating it early."
Margaret added "identifying people with high risk and working with protective therapies and healthy lifestyles like diet and exercise will delay onset.
"It is a very complex disease," she said. "I don't think there will ever be a case where you can take a pill and get better. And, it's different with different people. Hispanics, African-Americans and people of European (backgrounds) all react differently to the disease."
Jeffery said there are tests now than can detect Alzheimer's before memory problems occur.
But, when the disease takes hold, he said, "the hard thing is the person is still there, but what makes them a person disappears."
He is so right.
