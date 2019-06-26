When G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital closed in 2002, Jerry Ross knew what was coming.
GPW's primary purpose was to house a great number of the state's mentally ill. The decision to shutter the facility, sparked by a couple of incidents that were used to justify saving the state some money, would greatly impact surrounding communities.
Ross was the head of Charlotte Community Mental Health Services at the time. Before Jay Glynn and Victoria Scanlon picked up the torch of what is now Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Ross was the person who built the facility from the ground up.
He knew the people who would be released from GPW would need help. He foresaw the problems with homelessness and the potential for inadequate care despite the state's insisting it would provide help for the former clients of GPW through community care units.
Ross, who was executive director and CEO of the Charlotte County facility for 21 years, was able to direct some of the state money here. He added six beds and established a mobile crisis team at CCMES. He also increased the number of therapeutic family homes — which, according to a Sun news article, served as foster homes to some mentally ill clients.
Early after GPW was closed, Charlotte's only mental health facility responded to 1,200 cases in one year.
But the struggle to finance this kind of care was a constant burden for Ross. At one time, he had to lay off 30 employees. He felt the lack of funding was sabotaging the care for the area's mentally ill.
He fought the good fight.
When he retired from Charlotte Community Mental Health Services, to work as a psychologist, the facility had seen amazing growth. Ross guided the facility from six employees to more than 200 when he handed the keys over to Glynn in 2006.
Charlotte County has one of the best facilities to treat the mentally ill and those suffering from addictions in the state. That's just my opinion, but I'm sticking to it. Glynn and Scanlon have done a great job, as we mentioned in a recent Viewpoint article.
Ross set the standard, however.
I've enjoyed working with Glynn and Scanlon and admire their dedication and professionalism. Ross was much like them. He was always accessible. He was forever advocating for growth — and that included battling the state for funding and working locally through various fundraising activities to better the product.
Ross passed away Nov. 14, 2014.
Richard Holt, a former Charlotte County commissioner, remembers Ross as fondly as I do.
"(Jerry) did not come to us all the time," Holt said. "He had a very small facility (at the time I was on the commission) and not many resources. He asked me if the county would support a larger facility. Was there property we could give him and things like that.
"I suggested maybe one of the hospitals could allocate space, but he wanted his own facility.
"He was a great guy. He did a lot in our county."
Jerry Ross can rest easy today knowing his legacy is in good hands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.