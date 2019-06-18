I just returned from a short, but great, visit with my son and his family in San Diego.
The trip made me realize I am far from a seasoned traveler.
So, if you'll work with me here, I have some advice for anyone planning a trip, especially to San Diego — which, if you did not know already, has no bugs. Well, at least no mosquitoes and I saw only one fly the whole trip.
Make sure you know all the rules of the airline you choose
Without naming the airline, I will tell you I decided to try a new one for this trip. Part of the reason was price (although it was still pretty darn expensive) and the other was the convenience of the schedule (I don't like getting up at 4 a.m. to catch a 7 a.m. flight in Fort Myers).
So, this particular airline does not allow you to reserve seats. You should know in advance that "open seating," while popular with some people, can be a problem if you are flying with a spouse. And, if that spouse does not like to fly, it's important to sit together.
Open seating means no guarantees you can sit together. If you get to the back of the plane and the last two seats are middle seats, there might be a problem. When no one agrees to switch seats to allow you to sit with your spouse, you begin to question where they learned manners. And, when your spouse gives you the "why-didn't-you-know-this" look, the flight can be somewhat uncomfortable.
Stay at a hotel convenient to your relatives and know the rules
When my son said "it's only 10 minutes from our home" I figured that was the green light to stay at a hotel downtown, on the harbor — since he had no spare bedroom. He works for a major hotelier and got a great discount.
But, when there are teenagers involved, and different schedules, this can mean driving back and forth more than a couple of times a day.
And, when the hotel has no temporary parking places and the cost to park for the day is $36, that can get expensive.
Know where to sit on the jet boat
This is maybe the most important advice I can give.
The Patriot is a jet boat docked at the marina downtown, close to the USS Midway. It's a snazzy red boat that holds about 50 to 60 people when full. This boat is fast. Real fast.
If you ride on the Patriot, do not sit in the rear of the boat. It has an overhang that catches all the water and dumps it on the passengers — and the captain takes a lot of pleasure in seeing his passengers soaked. The nice deckhands offer you one of those cheap, plastic rain coats when you come aboard but no one wants to accept them and look like a sissy.
A half-hour later, when your clothes are drenched and you catch the wind on a 65-degree day, you wish you would have taken the raincoat.
But, all these minor issues aren't enough to spoil a visit with family. Catching up, seeing how much the teenage daughter has grown ... it was a super visit.
Just take the rain coat next time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.