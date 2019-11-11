Networking at Noon is Wednesday at Cody’s Original Roadhouse. You will be able to select from eight selections, so make sure you call our office at 941-627-2222 or visit the chamber store.
We’re having a chamber night mixer with the Charlotte, Englewood and North Port chambers at the Atlanta Braves stadium on Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m. They will offer $2 drafts, $4 wines and some complimentary appetizers at the Landshark Landing area of the ballpark. Please bring a canned goods for Salvation Army.
The Third Wednesday Coffee is Nov. 20 and will feature the always-fun Holiday Celebration where members can showcase their products and services in a holiday theme. There will be “bragging rights” for the most creative, unusual and attractive table top displays. Registration forms can be found on our website in the newsroom.
We won’t have a November Business Card Exchange because there’s a multi-chamber event on Dec. 5 at MonarchDIRECT.
Our annual Coffee Connections will be held 8-9 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Freeman House. Stop by on your way to work for coffee, breakfast snacks and the opportunity to make good connections.
Our Hometown Community Christmas Tree Lighting will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the County Administration Building. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, caroling and more. Interested vendors should call our Port Charlotte Office to register. Sponsorships are also available (with plenty of recognition for your business). The Official Tree Lighting will take place at dusk.
The 41st Annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade is the next day, Dec. 14. We will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, head north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. Information about this family-fun-day is on our website in the newsroom and in both offices.
Thank you veterans!
Julie Mathis is Executive Director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at jmathis@charlottecountychamber.org.
