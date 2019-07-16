Someone mentioned the other day it’s the heart of summertime. A time for families to take summer vacations.
I suppose that’s true. After all, in a couple of weeks it will be time to prepare for school. Suddenly summer will be over (although in Florida we hardly notice that since it stays hot until January).
When I was young and growing up in West Virginia, summer was a fun time, but it wasn’t particularly a time for vacations. My Dad never took off work. The biggest thing about summer vacations was getting to go to the city pool almost every day.
But, there was one summer vacation — the only time I left the state — that I will always remember fondly.
My middle sister, Mary, her husband Bill and my niece Mary Jo invited my Mom and I to go to Fort Lauderdale with them for a week. It was quite an adventure for us. I had never seen the ocean.
Now I was only 12, or maybe 13, so I never tried to figure out if we were invited because they wanted someone to stay with Mary Jo, 12, while the married couple had some alone time, or if they felt sorry for us because we never got to go anywhere.
It took almost three days to drive from West Virginia. We stopped on Sunday in South Carolina to go to church. Monday we were driving down U.S. 1 and I got my first glimpse of the ocean. I couldn’t swim at the time, but I still couldn’t wait to wade in and test the waves.
We stayed in a little motel about a mile from the beach. A few years ago, my sister visited Debra and I here and we drove her back to that beach. We looked for the motel where her late husband and her shared so many good times but, not surprisingly, it was long gone.
It was on that teenage vacation that I met Tomi Tyler. Tomi was much more worldly than I. She amazed me that she knew so much about everything — but mostly about Florida.
I remember reaching out to pet a turtle and she advised me to stop. She said it was a snapping turtle. Later in life, I questioned if she was playing a joke on me or not. But, wanting to keep all my fingers intact, I pulled my hand back and moved along.
Tomi and I became pen pals. We wrote constantly for three or four years — until she was old enough to date and had no time for a hillbilly from West Virginia.
When I was starting college, two pals and I drove my ‘57 Chevy down to Fort Lauderdale for the summer. We got jobs, stayed in the same motel and had a grand time.
I called Tomi. It took some convincing but she met me for ice cream at Wolfie’s — a landmark restaurant at the time. She was still cute and still much more worldly than I.
Summertime in Florida will always bring back memories of my poor attempts to learn to swim in the motel pool, good times with my sister’s family and my friend Tomi saving me from the snapping turtle.
