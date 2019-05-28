Perhaps the most touching Memorial Day event I witnessed was on TV.
I’ve been a big women’s sports fan since I coached girls high school AAU basketball 30-odd years ago in West Virginia and South Carolina.
Basketball was my specialty and has always been my first love. Soccer was boring to me. Not enough scoring. But, like every other real sports fan, the U.S.A. National Women’s Soccer team has captured my attention over the last decade or two. So, when I was channel surfing Sunday and saw the U.S.A. vs. Mexico match was on, I tuned in.
And I’m glad I did. But not for the soccer necessarily. It was the opening ceremony that brought a tear to my eye.
Seeing 96-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPre play the national anthem on his harmonica was an All-American thrill. And on Memorial Day weekend to boot.
It doesn’t get more American than that.
And when he was finished, I began thinking about Memorial Day, veterans, the USA, Florida, Charlotte County . . . and I came up with some questions.
So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you attend any memorial services this past weekend?
• Maybe you noticed all the miniature flags planted in area cemeteries? Kudos to all the young people and service groups who perform that volunteer service every year.
• Are you surprised Florida has some of the highest numbers of accidental shootings in the nation? According to a Tampa Bay Times story, there were 857 people injured by accidental gunfire in 2017. And, the numbers have been rising each year. There are also about 22 people killed in our state each year by accidental shootings.
• Do you stop at all those stop signs in the shopping center parking lots?
• Why would anyone shoot an endangered Florida panther? Only if they were being attacked I hope. But 36 panthers have been shot since 1978 and 13 of them died according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission veterinarian.
• Have you heard that wearing black socks on a wound or bad cut will cause it to get worse? My mother used to tell me that. So this week, with a bad cut on my leg, I have been going sockless.
• Did you know a new study found Florida was the No. 42 state for finding love after 50. It seems Baby Boomers are retiring in record numbers, and at the same time, the divorce rate for Americans 50 and older has roughly doubled since the 1990s. And, since so many of them are choosing Southwest Florida as a spot to settle down for their remaining years, I guess that makes us a hot spot for dating.
• If we have a bunch of 50-and-older single folks, why don’t we have a dance club catering to my generation?
• Whatever happened to paper straws? Do they still make them?
• And finally, did you hear about the big one that got away from Brandon Tesch. The Englewood angler had a tarpon hooked last week and fought it for an hour before it escaped. But, Brandon didn’t let Caitlin get away and they’ll be celebrating their marriage Saturday. Just about everyone at East Englewood’s Wing King will be going to the big event.
