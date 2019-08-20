Robert Lloyd has been writing songs his whole life — thousands of them.
I took an interest in one special song. But, before I left his Cooper Street home Tuesday, it was another song of his I think may be his ticket.
Lloyd, 67, is an avid reader of this newspaper (thank you, Mr. Lloyd). A recent Don Moore column on Vietnam veteran Roger Rickert caught Lloyd’s attention.
“The story brought a tear to my eye,” Lloyd said.
Moore wrote of how Rickert is haunted by the sounds of a Viet Cong fighter who was mortally wounded just yards outside his camp. All night he heard the moans and cries for help from the soldier, who by morning had died.
Rickert said that, and another episode when he had to carry a dead enemy soldier back to camp, give him nightmares to this day.
Lloyd’s song is titled “The Enemy Angel.” He has yet to perform it for anyone, but said he would play it for Rickert or Moore if they asked and/or if they attend a Jan. 17 concert at Common Ground in North Port.
The song started out: “I hear the cries of the enemy angel, I hear his screams all through the night…Though many years have come between us…his voice still cries out to me….”
Lloyd said he had a draft number of 92 and was never called to serve in the Vietnam War. He said if he had been called, he would likely have headed for Canada.
“I am not afraid to fight in a war, but I did not think that war was right,” he said. “We weren’t trying to win and we had guys getting killed every day.”
Lloyd said he has tried to get his music recorded in Nashville but has had little success. Outside of Ray Stevens recording a song or two, which were never released, he said Nashville has given him a cold shoulder.
“You really have to know someone to make it there,” he said. “I can write songs but I just don’t (have the connections).”
All that could change.
Lloyd played me his newest song — “Four More Years.”
A big Donald Trump supporter, Lloyd said he has sung the number at a few gatherings and he gets a standing ovation every time.
The song is one you have to think the President would love. It talks about the great economy, all the jobs that have been created and calls for people to give Trump four more years in Washington.
“I’ve played it for some of the leaders in the (local) Republican party,” he said, adding he would like to get it to Trump. “The President uses that Rolling Stones’ song now, and I don’t think (it works).”
I have to agree with him that Trump would love the song. It’s upbeat. It’s raucous. It paints the President in glowing words. Why wouldn’t Trump like it?
Lloyd, who moved to Punta Gorda in December from Lehigh Acres, has hopes the song could be a rallying cry on the campaign trail.
He could be right. This could be his big break.
