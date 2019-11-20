I feel safe making my first attempt at a weather forecast.
It will snow in Punta Gorda the evening of Dec. 6. Yes, between 5 and 8 p.m., snow is predicted. No matter what the temperature.
How could it not snow? That is the date for the official lighting of the Christmas tree on the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street. The annual event is dubbed Light Up the Night and it’s produced by a number of volunteers and city workers.
A 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, which has already been assembled, will officially be lit for the first time in 2019. It’s a big production that includes music, food, Santa Claus and, of course, snow.
This holiday celebration was the brainchild of a handful of folks, including two Realtors, who got together in 2012 to come up with the idea.
“I was president of the Board of Realtors back then and I remembered that Delray Beach, where I lived, had a big 50-foot-tall tree every year,” said Bob “Fig” Newton. “I knew (fellow Realtor) Bill Dryburgh had connections with Disney so he helped champion the whole idea.”
The working committee found out the artificial trees were made by a company located just north of Atlanta. Following a visit there, the idea was officially hatched. The group was able to raise $35,000 thanks to “many, many, many sponsors,” Newton said.
The money was enough to purchase a 33-foot tree with a 2-foot ornament on top of it. It was, of course, pre-lit. For the first time this year, the tree will include some colored lights courtesy of Jacki Johnson and the Local Lighting Shop in Punta Gorda.
A sponsor, it is the City of Punta Gorda this year, steps up annually to handle some costs for police to show up at the tree lighting, to provide cookies and treats for kids and to put up stages for the music.
The Deep Creek Baptist Church musicians are a regular performer along with school and church choirs. This year, the Storyline rock band will play following the traditional lighting. Their performance will be accompanied by the Smugglers’ beer wagon and an adult-themed party that will close out the ceremony.
All that, of course, follows a visit from Santa Claus — an appearance that will be punctuated by two big snow machines to make it seem like the kind of white Christmas most of us hope for, but never see here in Florida.
It sounds like a lot of fun and a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.
Remember the date, Dec. 6, starting at 5 p.m. in downtown Punta Gorda.
And, don’t forget the earmuffs and mittens. It will snow.
