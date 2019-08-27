Since 1994, the voters of Charlotte County have easily approved an extra penny sales tax on every dollar spent to fund special projects. Most of those projects have benefited all of us, especially families and kids who can take advantage of improved parks and recreation facilities like the recently opened new rec center at Ann and Chuck Dever Park in Englewood.
Tuesday, Charlotte County hosted the first of several public meetings to take a look at 31 potential uses for the next sales tax extension, which will be on the 2020 ballot. The county never counts its chickens before they hatch, but it's been a tried-and-true process to vet the possible projects to the public before the vote. That way everyone feels they have a voice in how to spend the money and they are more likely to vote for it.
I took a look at the 31 projects and picked some of my favorites. My picks may not be your picks. And that's why the county is opening these meetings to all of us.
But, just for the record, here are some of my favorite potential projects to be funded by the millions of our dollars the tax will raise in four years:
Recreation center renovations. I'm always for improving our opportunities for kids and families to get exercise. This project would add amenities at both the Harold Avenue Rec Center and the South County Rec Center. They want to add a water feature, like a splash pad, at Harold Avenue along with restrooms and trails. At South County Park in Punta Gorda they would add locker rooms and LED lighting.
Charlotte Sports Park paving. This seems like a popular use of money. Although improvements have been made, how many remember walking to your car after a baseball game in the mud? It would be nice to have the parking lot at the stadium paved — not only for baseball but perhaps to make it more friendly to patrons who some day may be attending concerts and other events there (like they do at CoolToday Park in North Port).
As far as renovations to the sports park itself, I'm reserving my judgment until we know more about the Tampa Bay Rays' plans to stick around.
Family Services Center Phase 2. I don't have all the information I need on this project, but I think the Family Services Center is a strategically located facility that serves a lot of needs for kids and adults in and around the Parkside area.
Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center parking garage. All I need to say about this project is to ask how many weekends have you tried to find a parking space in Punta Gorda when there is a big event at the center, a farmer's market, a craft show and other events going on?
In no certain order I also like the septic-to-sewer expenditures to help ease the burden on homeowners; North Charlotte Regional Park phase 2; Maricabo Park; the Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center and pool replacement and the Cultural History Center.
Heck, there really aren't any bad projects on the list. What about you? Where would you spend our money?
The county has public meetings scheduled for Sept. 17, Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Oct. 24, Nov. 6 and Jan. 8 to allow comment on all the 31 projects. You can read more about them in our daily news pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.