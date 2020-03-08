STEALTH OPENING AT THE PIER
Never mind soft opening.
This year’s most talked-about Punta Gorda restaurant launch was a stealth opening—the kind of precision reveal that Punta Gorda restaurateur Chris Evans has down to an art.
For months, all eyes had been on The Pier at Fishermen’s Village, Evans’ future dining destination on the harbor and his first restaurant as sole owner.
Slowly, starting in mid-February, select groups started getting in and actually dining there. They emerged raving about Sushi Chef Noah Copenhaver’s sushi and poke bowl masterpieces, as well as Chef Todd Stolpe’s starters and (be still our hearts!) entrees like Lobster Mac and Cheese.
Was it open? Was it not? For weeks, no one seemed to know.
“We really didn’t want anybody to know we were open,” said Evans. “When business was slow, it was by design.”
Stolpe, who’s orchestrating all of Evans’ Fishermen’s Village eateries, including the future fast-casual Turtle Bay Café, said, “Chris believes in rolling out news in increments, to build anticipation.”
It sure seems to work.
The Pier at Fishermen’s Village ($$-$$$), 941-347-8116, is definitely open for business, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. And, for after-dinner or anytime treats, Evans’ wife, Ashley, runs SIP, the Evans team’s soft-serve Dannon yogurt, cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar across the mall.
LANDY’S NEW OWNERS WON’T CHANGE MUCH
Landy’s Restaurant in Englewood has survived 65 years of new owners and new names.
The chain of ownership began with Dave Russell Behrens, who retired to Englewood in 1955 and became locally notable for a place that he called The Driftwood Inn.
Around 1970, the Driftwood became Howards Restaurant on the Water. It would remain Howards until 2014, when then-owners Ken White and Bryan Domian moved Howards, name and all, to its current location on Indiana Avenue.
But that wasn’t the end for the Englewood icon on the water.
Former owners George and Lois Kouzis returned to the renamed Landy’s on the Water with their daughter, Jen, as manager. As the Kouzises approached retirement, they put Landy’s on the market.
For two decades Stephen and Maureen Butterfield and their little girl, Charlotte, had come from Yorkshire, England, to vacation in Englewood. They knew Howards and Landy’s well.
Recently the Butterfields, too, retired here, after 45 years running their own family fish-and-chips restaurant.
Charlotte and her husband, Andre Sao, moved to Rotonda, planning to carry on family tradition by getting into the business themselves. When they learned that Charlotte’s favorite childhood restaurant was for sale, they leaped.
Landy’s regulars are relieved that its new owners haven’t upended the Kouzises’ popular menu of Greek specialties and seafood.
“People always ask about the salad bar,” said Charlotte. “After coming here ourselves for 20 years, we’d miss it if it weren’t here. The only things we’ll change are specials. You might even see our family’s British fish-and-chips recipe as a special.”
“We’re very hands on,” she promised. “Especially when you take over a place, it’s important not to be absentee owners. My mum and dad were always present at their restaurant.”
The Butterfields can also be found at their daughter and son-in-law’s place nearly every day.
“They’re enjoying retirement from the other side of the table,” Charlotte laughed. “And they’re really enjoying seeing me run around.”
Landy’s Restaurant ($$-$$$), 941-474-4292, 1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood, is open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
WALLY’S TURNS 10
Chef-owner Wael “Wally” Dubbaneh has won Readers’ Choice blue ribbons 10 times now for Wally’s Southern Style BBQ of Port Charlotte.
“All except for the first year,” he admitted, full disclosure. “That was second place.”
After a first venture, which became his brother Sam’s Soup Jungle Café, Wael opened an Italian eatery, La Romana Café, on the site of today’s Wally’s.
Always seeking self-improvement, he attended Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando to become a full chef in 2010. He returned home, reclaimed his Italian bistro from defaulting renters and transformed it.
He said, “There wasn’t a good barbecue place around, so I decided to do barbecue.”
Simple as that, 10 years ago, Wally’s was born.
Ever since, Wael hasn’t stopped improving things—whether adding an outside deck and launching a traveling barbecue truck or drastically changing his meat-eating lifestyle after a heart attack.
Asked his secret of success, he had just two words: “Good quality.”
Wally’s Southern Style BBQ ($-$$), 941-613-0005, 3591 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For its birthday, March 12, Wael is planning a special surprise for everyone.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
