Tokie Bobby Pridemore walks slowly to a stool in front of his makeshift bar. His voice is a raspy whisper now.
He has almost no memory of what happened July 19 during a series of traffic accidents involving three motorcycles — including one ridden by Matt “One Shot” Huffman, who died at the scene on McCall Road near Charlotte County Sports Park.
“I saw my friend’s motorcycle sitting in the road and I went to move it,” Bobby said with the help of his friend, Brenda DeLong, who repeated his words. “That is all I remember.”
Bobby and another rider, Bob Devlin, were both involved in the accident that shut down McCall Road (State Road 776) for hours that day, backing up traffic for more than a mile.
Bobby spent three months in the hospital and rehab.
“He has come a long way,” DeLong said. “But he’s lucky to be alive.”
Bobby suffered a fractured leg, head trauma and a collapsed lung. A motorcycle rolled over his throat and crushed his voice box, making it difficult for him to talk even now. Doctors believe he also suffered a stroke during the wreck. He spent the first couple of weeks at Lee Memorial Hospital in a comatose state.
I had always wondered about Tokie Bobby’s place — blue letters written on a yellow shack on Seaboard Lane and McCall Road, just a quarter-mile before you get to Gasparilla Road in the Gulf Cove area. Motorcycle parts hanging upside down on the sign out front.
Is it a bar, a garage or what?
Well, when I stopped by to check on Bobby’s condition, he told me it’s a clubhouse. His Broken Bike club meets there unofficially and plans fundraisers and events to help the community. His bike-riding buddies are big on helping kids and those in need.
Well, now Bobby is in need.
While he was in the hospital the 66-year-old veteran of two tours in Vietnam, and a native of West Virginia, watched his bills pile up. The water and electric at his home and at Tokie Bobby’s was shut off. He has tremendous medical bills.
Saturday, starting at noon, there will be a fundraiser at his “garage/clubhouse” — a former bait shop. They are planning raffles, 50/50 drawings, along with live music, food and drink. All the money goes to help pay off Bobby’s bills.
“He doesn’t even know how much he owes,” DeLong said.
As for the future, Bobby is taking it one day and one step at a time. He uses a walker or a cane to get around. His Harley-Davidson Road King sits idle.
“It’s going to be a long time before he can ride again,” DeLong guessed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.