I want to talk to people when I make a phone call.
Is that too much to ask?
Apparently so. Everyone, and I mean everyone, has those automatic phone call programs nowadays and it is driving me crazy.
Two weeks ago I looked up a movie start time on my laptop (lucky for me I have one, some people actually do not own a computer). The movie was in Fort Myers. It had already gone off in Port Charlotte, and I wanted to see it badly.
So, I drove to Fort Myers and found out the movie started an hour before I got there. Bummer. I won’t repeat what I said. This is a family newspaper and I do not want my pastor to know.
This past weekend, I decided to try again. This time, I wanted to talk to someone at the theater to confirm the starting time. So, after checking my laptop again, I looked up the phone number for the theater.
Problem is, they don’t list a local number — anywhere! So I dialed the number they gave me and I had six options. Option 1 asked if I wanted movie times. I punched 1, thinking just maybe a person would help. Not only did a person not help, but it sent me back to my laptop saying go to the website for movie times. Big help.
The other options had to do with billing, finding directions to a theater etc. Finally, Option 8 asked if I wanted to call the local theater. Yes! Please!
I punched 8 and it began to ring. It rang a long time. Finally I got a recording that said “we are having problems. Please try later.” I tried later. . . three times. No luck.
For the record, I drove to Fort Myers and the time listed on the website was right this time. But what if a person doesn’t own a computer? Really, some people do not.
I am offended that every company in the U.S. assumes everyone has a computer and knows how to use it.
Same thing happened with an insurance claim. Several options but none to talk to a person.
Same thing over and over again. Sometimes I get a recording that says leave my number and someone will call me back. What if I’m not in?
I know, we have a similar automated system at the Sun. And, I know readers get frustrated with that one too. But you can talk to a real person here. You can even talk to our executive editor, Jim Gouvellis. Or, me.
Meanwhile, I’m starting a movement to bring back operators. People who answer the phone and help with your problem. Care to join me?
