By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County has a reason to smile this week.
The Comedy for a Cause program hosted a “reveal” party for the Sept. 13 show, announcing this year’s cast members.
The cast of community business leaders will perform improvisational comedy in the style of “Whose Line is It Anyway?” — a show made famous by “Price is Right” host Drew Carey in the ‘90s.
The fundraising event will benefit the Charlotte Players’ many programs, including the Charlotte County Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kids OnStage.
Steve Lineberry, chairman of Comedy for a Cause, told the Sun what goes into the event:
Who are the cast members?
Business leaders from Charlotte County:
Jesse Cantwell – Life Care of Punta Gorda
Mike Hearn − group publisher, Florida Weekly
Kim Parks – membership director, Englewood Chamber of Commerce
Kelly Riley-Pomerville – business development, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care
Amanda Stacey – Trilogy Health Care
What will the cast members do?
They will work with County Commissioner Chris Constance, the director, rehearsing and learning improv techniques for the next 12 weeks.
They will also be holding fundraising events to reach their goal of $5,000.
They will then perform at the Charlotte Harbor Events & Conference Center on Sept. 13 — vying for a “People’s Choice” Award — Most Money Raised and “The Judges’ Choice” Award — Best Performance.
How was the turnout?
The reveal party had over 80 guests — consisting of Charlotte Players board members, Charlotte Players staff, cast members and supporters.
Why is this event important to the county?
The Comedy for a Cause event will raise much needed funds for the Charlotte Players, Kids on Stage and the Imagination Library.
How many years has it been going on?
This will be the 7th annual Comedy for a Cause.
How did you get involved with it?
I was a cast member in 2015 and won “The Judges’ Choice” award and was asked to chair the 2019 event.
How will it help the community?
The Charlotte Players has been a very successful community theater organization for over 50 years. “Comedy for a Cause” raises funds for the wide variety of needs of the organization.
What does the event cost?
Tickets for 6 p.m. entrance run $85 for a VIP dinner and table seating show. The $25 ticket provides show only entrance at 7:30 p.m.
The Comedy for a Cause event is planned for the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St.
Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com
