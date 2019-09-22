The seventh annual Comedy for a Cause, Charlotte Players’ premier fundraiser, took place at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center on Sept. 13. The eight-member cast of local business and community leaders, under the direction of Dr. Chris Constance, delivered some huge laughs. Steve Lineberry chaired the event, which benefits the Charlotte Players' many programs, including the Charlotte County Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kids OnStage.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments