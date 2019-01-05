Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda was filled with people "blowing the last sundown" of 2018. According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year by blowing the sun down, good luck, peace and prosperity will come to the area. The noisemakers began at 5:44 p.m. and continued until the last rays disappeared into the harbor.
