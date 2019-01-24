I remember back when my wife and I asked our daughter if she would like to learn to play golf. Back then, Missy and I went almost every weekend, and I thought it would be a good way to get Lynsy (my wife’s youngest) to come out and spend some time playing. I had no idea what that would lead to.
It was a year before she was a freshman in high school. She was already playing soccer at a competitive level, but I thought learning a sport which relied solely on individual effort would be good for her character — you know, give her a platform to figure something out on her own.
She enjoyed playing golf and took to it really quickly. With some coaching from someone who knew the game, I thought she might even get to have some success in high school with the game.
Her first year of high school golf was full of ups and downs. I will never forget her first district tournament. She couldn’t get off the course fast enough because she had soccer tryouts — and soccer being her passion, there was no way she was going to miss that.
Well, on our way back to the school for her tryout, we got a call from her golf coach informing her that she qualified for the state championship. Even when she heard the news, she asked me how long we had to go before we got to the soccer field.
I guess my point is with all of this is that often times we get so wrapped up in our own activities, even our kids’ activities, that we forget to take the time to include them in things that we like to do. Had we not asked Lynsy if she would like to go with us one day and try playing golf, she never would have gone. Turns out, we should have tried to get her to pursue golf a little more than soccer — she has a beautiful swing and can hit it a ton.
Everything I have ever gotten into, I have always included our kids. My son used to fish tournaments with me. He even plays a little golf when we can find time in our schedules. Lynsy loves to play golf, loves to fish and just enjoys being outside, so finding common ground with that child is pretty easy.
But golf offered Missy and I and Lynsy a connection that was a little different. It was a chance to be outdoors, a chance to watch someone learn a game that was new to them and grow with it. Golf also offers a lot of time to just talk. Whether it is about the game itself or what is going on in your life, those four hours give you a chance to do something that you don’t normally take time to do at home, and that is to simply bond.
The game of golf takes on a lot of different meanings for people. For me, it’s a chance to spend time with family and friends who truly enjoy playing the game. Sure, we’re all a little competitive. When you’re participating in a game that you keep score in, and the results are strictly driven by your performance, who isn’t?
As a bonus, Florida offers some of the most beautiful places to play golf. How can you not get swept up in the beauty that the courses can offer? OK, not all courses are equally amazing. But we like to travel around and play golf at different places to keep it fresh, and when we find a course that’s appealing to the eye, it’s always fun to revisit.
I’ve found a great connection with our daughter through golf. Now I have to be careful that she doesn’t outdrive me occasionally. I have to make her back up from the ladies’ tees so I have a fighting chance. But it’s all good.
Take the kids or grandkids out to the range and let them swat through a bucket of balls. If they’re old enough, take them out to the course and let them play alongside you and see how they take to the game. I would try to find a par three course or only play nine holes on their first few trips.
If nothing else, it will keep them off social media for a while and get them outside. But they may enjoy it, and you might even find an untapped passion that was waiting to be let out.
