Millions of people eagerly await the arrival of the shortest month of the year for the opportunity to show their spouses, girlfriends, boyfriends, companions, and many other special people in their lives how much they are loved. Even though Valentine’s Day is just one day a year, that doesn’t mean it should be the only time one expresses his or her love for a special someone.
With this in mind, individuals can count down the days to Valentine’s Day with these daily events that precede the day of love.
FEB. 7: ROSE DAY
Celebrate love with a vase filled with roses. Red symbolizes love, and many other colors represent heartfelt emotions. The flowers will add to home decor and ambiance.
See more on roses, page 8D.
FEB. 8: PROPOSAL DAY
Couples ready to tie the knot can use this day as an opportunity to propose. Those already engaged or married can spend Proposal Day celebrating the events that led up to their own engagement or betrothal, and toast how their relationships have evolved.
FEB. 9: CHOCOLATE DAY
Lavish a loved one with all the decadent treats they enjoy. These can include store-purchased chocolates, chocolate fudge sundaes, chocolate-dipped strawberries or warm brownies fresh out of the oven.
FEB. 10: TEDDY DAY
This day can be interpreted in different ways. Couples adding spice to their relationships can celebrate Teddy Day with the lingerie of the same name. Those looking for a more G-rated experience can gift each other with an adorable stuffed bear. Make-your-own stuffed animal retailers at nearby malls are a place to turn for customizable teddy bears.
FEB. 11: PROMISE DAY
Promise Day provides an opportunity to make promises to each other that are specific to couples’ relationships. These can include being more patient, traveling more or spending more time together.
FEB. 12: HUG DAY
On this day the world celebrates the uplifting and comforting power of hugs, which can be powerful expressions of love.
FEB. 13: KISS DAY
Couples can pucker up and spend a few extra moments showing their affection with some kisses. The lips are quite sensitive to touch, and kissing is one of the more renowned expressions of intimacy.
Show love all week long leading up to Valentine’s Day.
