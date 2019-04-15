Congratulations Julee Craig CCREA Volunteer of the Year

Julee Craig

The local Charlotte County Retired Educators’ Association Volunteer of the Year 2018-19, Julee Craig, recently received word that she has been honored with the Florida Retired Educators’ District VII Volunteer of the Year. Besides the volunteer work for the local retired educators’ group, she is a very active volunteer for the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church food bank, and the Guardian ad Litem for Charlotte County. She will be recognized at the state meeting in May. Before moving to Florida, during her teaching career in New Jersey, Julee also had the honors of receiving a state Best Practices Award and Teacher of the Year district honor.

