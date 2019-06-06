Do you like rollercoasters?” Alan Friday asked.
“Yes,” I replied while looking down on him, “but we’re not going upside down, are we?”
“No, we’ll go up, then down, then this way and that way,” he replied while using a hand showing the direction of our motion.
Alan is a tandem hang gliding instructor and pilot. Our exchange took place somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 feet in the skies over Hendry County. It was the most exhilarating and smoothest thrill ride I have taken. Allegedly, my screams of delight (or terror) were heard on the ground.
“Where can you hang glide in Florida?” people asked when I told them of my experience. Many assume you need a cliff or mountain side to jump off. While it’s done that way in other destinations, here in Florida, hang gliders become airborne by plane or boat. At Florida Ridge Air Sports Park in Clewiston, tandem hang gliding participants are towed into the sky by a motorized ultralight airplane for a smooth, calming flight.
The air park’s vibe is chill and fun, yet serious and professional when the time comes to take flight. Before I was strapped into the hang glider, the instructor secured himself into the cocoon harness, which looks like a sleeping bag and is equipped with an emergency parachute. Next, with the help of the sports park team, I climbed into my cocoon harness above Alan and was strapped securely into position. Before takeoff, the crew lashed a helmet on my head and fitted me with clear eye protection.
Alan signaled to the ultralight pilot, Jeff James, and we rolled over the grass. Within seconds, we were airborne. As we climbed, I held tightly onto my harness shoulder straps. Silently, I said a little prayer while keeping my eyes open and taking in the stunning scenery. Fear was quickly replaced with giddiness. I was flying.
When we reached 2,000 feet, Alan released the cable connecting us to the ultralight. There was a slight nosedive sensation, but we were gliding on our own. Unnecessarily nervous, I was in capable hands.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Alan learned to hang glide in Kitty Hawk, N.C., the birthplace of aviation. He has been a tandem pilot and instructor for about five years and has spent time piloting and instructing in north Georgia, too.
In the air, he showed me the basics of controlling the glider. To move down and forward, push the control bar in that direction. To slow down, pull back. Turn right by shifting your body weight and moving the bar to the right. The same is for the opposite side.
“OK, you can be in charge again,” I said after controlling the glider.
My first tandem hang gliding experience was unlike anything else I have done. Cool air brushed against my face, and lockets of hair danced in the wind. I felt like Lois Lane flying with Superman.
Looking down, birds drifted over treetops. The ground looked like a mismatched quilt with square patches of brown fields, circular and wavy patches of greenery, and round and rectangular bodies of water. A sprinkling of horses and cattle dotted the landscape, looking like toys on a model train set.
Too soon, the experience was over. From flight to landing, I estimate my experience was about 11 minutes and well worth it. We returned to the grounds of Florida Ridge Air Sports Park with a gentle, bump-free landing. The next flyer was eagerly waiting. During the peak winter season, Alan has piloted or instructed 37 gliders in one day.
“Do one thing every day that scares you,” Eleanor Roosevelt is quoted as saying. Before my 50th birthday in 2020, I hope to achieve 50 things I have not done. This was one of those experiences. It is worth doing again and I cannot wait for the next time to take flight.
Plan Your Visit
Florida Ridge Air Sports Park
12671 East S.R. 80, Clewiston
863-805-0440
Friday to Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Prices of tandem hang gliding experiences range from the Mile High Club at 5,280 feet for $399 to the Tandem Introductory Flight at 1,000 feet for $149. I purchased my experience on Groupon.com and upgraded to the 2,000-foot experience. In addition to tandem flights, hang gliding lessons are offered.
Closed-toed shoes are a must and shorts are ideal. Cameras and phones are not permitted but a $99 media package includes high-definition video of your flight and high-resolution photos.
Enjoy the morning or afternoon at the air sports park. A swimming pool, grill, and picnic areas are available for guests to enjoy. If you plan on spending additional time at the park, bring sunscreen, lunch, swimsuit, towel, and insect repellent. The area is dog-friendly, too.
Waivers must be signed prior to flight and depending on the type of package you prepay, taxes and gratuity are collected at the time of registration.
Where to Eat
Haven Fresh
271 Avenue I N, Moore Haven 863-509-8555
Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner: Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
