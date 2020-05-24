After Curtis Sittenfeld wrote “American Wife”–her fictionalized portrait of a woman who strongly resembled Laura Bush — editors started asking her to write essays about women in politics. Specifically, Hillary Clinton.
She turned them all down. “I didn’t think I had anything new to say,” Sittenfeld said in a recent interview via Zoom. “I thought to write a piece about what Hillary means, or about Hillary and feminism — it didn’t feel like there’s anything I could say that hadn’t already been said repeatedly.”
But then along came an editor at Esquire magazine. He didn’t ask for an essay — he asked for a short story. A piece of fiction, told from Hillary’s point of view. Now that was intriguing.
“It’s such a different way of approaching her,” Sittenfeld said. “Not asking what the American people think of her, but what does she think of the American people. That turned out to be a super-interesting question to explore.”
MORE TO SAY
The story, “The Nominee,” was published in Esquire in May 2016 and also opens the U.K. edition of Sittenfeld’s 2018 collection “You Think It, I’ll Say It.”
After she finished it, Sittenfeld realized she had more to say. “I thought to myself, and I told my editor, I think I’m going to write a really short, like a 120-page novel,” she said. Four hundred pages later, she was done.
Published by Random House, her new novel, “Rodham,” has garnered glowing advance reviews. It explores the provocative question: What would Hillary Clinton’s life have been like had she not married Bill?
Conducting an interview via Zoom is awkward and sterile at best; even more so when the interviewee sits on a plain couch in front of a bare white wall. But it gives the interviewer more opportunity to study Sittenfeld– her strong, intelligent face, those dark, deeply attentive eyes, that sudden, brilliant smile.
Sittenfeld moved to the Twin Cities with her husband and their two children in August 2018 when her husband took a job teaching at the University of Minnesota. Almost immediately, she became a steady presence in the Twin Cities’ writing community.
During those 18 months, she’s headlined a fundraiser for the Loft Literary Center and taken part in both Wordplay festivals (last year in person, this year on Zoom.)
Though she was educated mostly out East, Sittenfeld is a Midwesterner at heart. Born and reared in Cincinnati, she lived in St. Louis for the past 11 years. St. Louis was where she married, bought her first house, had her children, wrote many of her books. She had figured she was there to stay.
And then along came her husband’s job. “I had some trepidation about moving somewhere in my 40s,” said Sittenfeld, who is 44. “I think it can be hard to make friends in adulthood. But I have been very happy here.”
DIFFERENT APPROACH
“Rodham” differs from “American Wife” in several important ways, including the use of real names. The main character of Sittenfeld’s 2008 novel is Alice Blackwell, a literary and thoughtful first lady, a former librarian married to a conservative, military-loving recovering alcoholic named Charlie.
Though the Blackwells’ home state is Wisconsin, not Texas, “American Wife” otherwise follows the trajectory of the Bushes’ life fairly closely.
In “Rodham,” however, the main character is fully, unabashedly Hillary.
Bill Clinton plays a huge role. Donald Trump is a minor character. The whole novel is loaded with people right out of the pages of the newspaper.
The first quarter or so of the book follows the real Hillary’s life pretty closely. Character Hillary has a passionate affair with Bill Clinton (yes, the book has a lot of sex scenes), whom she meets at Yale Law School. She moves with him to Arkansas.
But then — around page 150 — Hillary turns down Bill’s proposal of marriage, moves back up north, and the whole rest of “Rodham” flows straight from Sittenfeld’s fertile imagination.
CAPTURING HILLARY’S PERSONALITY
To get to the personality of Hillary, Sittenfeld said, she first plunged into the writing, but quickly realized she needed to do more research.
She read biographies, Clinton’s own memoirs, and books by other women who had run for office in 2016, including Amy Klobuchar. Several themes emerged, including the tension between public and private lives, love and marriage, the impossible standards our society puts on successful women, and the way we tend to equate a woman with her husband.
In the Hulu documentary “Hillary,” which Sittenfeld watched after finishing her novel, “she talks about being in a lot of male-dominated environments such as law school and working in a law firm where not being very emotional was seen as an asset.
“And then the decades passed and she’s accused of being insufficiently emotional. I do think that we ask something impossible of female candidates and maybe any high-profile women.
“The scope and quantity of criticism heaped on her is remarkable.”
Character Hillary endures the same criticism as actual Hillary. In the later chapters of “Rodham,” though pure fiction, there are echoes of the life we know about. A man who becomes a close friend commits suicide, and Hillary is accused of murder. Bill appears on “60 Minutes” with his wife at his side to apologize for sexual transgressions. Hillary makes an unfortunate remark about baking cookies.
It’s almost as if she can’t escape her fate.
“That’s one of the big questions that I thought about,” Sittenfeld said. “What is fate, what is free will, do we all have parallel lives that are totally different, or only slightly different?
“I think it’s more interesting if her parallel life has a relationship to her real life ... I think it’s more interesting when there’s tension” between the two lives.
Sittenfeld has not met Hillary or Bill. But she is pretty sure she would like Hillary if she met her.
“She’s a good listener, she’s prepared for any situation, she’s done her research, she’s funny, she has this warm laugh.
“The reality is — and people might think I’m not cynical enough — she has spent a lot of her life trying to make circumstances better for people, especially women and children, and I would say she’s done so at personal cost.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.