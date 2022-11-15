"Small Mercies"

“Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane.

 HarperCollins Publishers/TNS

Starting with “A Drink Before the War” in 1994, Boston-born writer Dennis Lehane turned out 13 searing and irresistible novels that rocketed him into the top ranks of crime fiction writers.

Five of them — “Mystic River,” “Shutter Island,” “Gone Baby Gone,” “Live by Night” and “The Drop” — became movies. And, it seems, the show biz bug bit Lehane.


“Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane; Harper (320 pages, $28.99) Release date April 25, 2023

