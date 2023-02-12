Lynn Kirsch never considered herself an artist but has found creative ways to keep herself busy over the years.


Close up of handbag design

A close up look at one of Lynn Kirsch’s custom designed wooden handbags
Back side design

Lynn Kirsch shows the hand drawn and painted design on the back of one of her custom designed wooden handbags.
Custom wine boxes

Wine boxes and wine bottle holders made by designer Lynn Kirsch.
Vintage car wine bottle holder

Lynn Kirsch shows one of her custom wine bottle holders in the shape of a vintage car. Right: A close up look at one of Lynn Kirsch’s custom designed wooden handbags.
wood laser

Lynn Kirsch demonstrates how the wood laser creates labels for her merchandise.
