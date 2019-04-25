No one disputes that the number of bicycle riders is growing. Recreational, sports, touring, and commuting riders are all on the upswing. Statisica.com reports almost 25 percent of people age 30 to 49 rode a bike last year, while PeopleForBikes.com says 19 percent of people over 55 and 34 percent of all people over the age of two rode a bike.
Even in Charlotte County, despite efforts to direct riders to recreational use only, we see more people commuting to their jobs, appointments or gatherings. If you don’t ride, it is certain that you know someone that does.
Another sign of changing times is that Arkansas is now the fourth state in the country that allows people on bicycles to treat stop signs as yield signs and red lights like stop signs. The new law, Act 650, was signed by Gov. Hutchinson April 2. While I’m confident this trend will continue, I’ll also make a small wager on which state will be last (if at all).
One final proof that cycling is growing: This column. Fifteen years ago when I started riding, to even imagine that a newspaper would provide a column geared to the cycling community would have been out of the realm of possibility. Subscribers are the key. If 25 percent of the local population rides a bicycle, why not offer them some reason to get the paper?
The very ontology of a newspaper is to provoke thought, reflection and learning by sharing of ideas. This past week an idea for a column was forwarded to me, and I believe it has merit. The idea was that this column should educate cyclists on what not to do on a bicycle. Cut this column out and paste it above your cycling gear so it acts as a reminder each time you head out on two wheels.
Please don’t sing
Many riders use ear buds, have Bluetooth speakers in their helmets, or just strap a radio on the bike and listen to great tunes to pass the time while pedaling to the next stop. But unfortunately most riders can’t carry a tune, even with a bucket. I’ve even asked fellow riders if they’re in pain or other distress only to have them point to their ears and yell, “Beatles, Come Together.” So please, unless you have a voice like singer Andrea Bocelli, remember softer (much softer) is better.
Don’t forget to close your seat bag
As previously discussed, the seat bag is where you carry all the tools and supplies needed to prevent getting stranded in the middle of a ride. The spare tube, tire levers, CO2 cartridges, tire scabs, tube patches, one use chamois butter for a long ride, multi tool for removing objects stuck in a tire or making bike adjustments when necessary, energy packs, all these things should be in the seat bag
There you are riding down the road, marveling at the lack of traffic, when you hear something bounce off the pavement near the bike. You look around and see what appears to be one of your CO2 cartridges rolling down the road. Then you notice that you forgot to close the seat bag after putting the energy bars in and all sorts of good stuff is tumbling to the ground. As you pull off to the side of the road to retrieve the items, the road suddenly fills with traffic, and all the stuff that was in the seat bag will now comfortably fit in your wallet.
Don’t admire yourself in a
window
The more you ride, the better your physical condition will become. The pounds melt away, the calf muscles take on definition, your skin loses that pasty appearance, and your chest fills easier with air. Hey, you look good. It really is natural when riding by a storefront window to take a look at your reflection and pat yourself on the back for taking such good care of yourself.
However, recall Proverbs 16:18: Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall. As you stare in wonderment at your Greek-like form, you don’t see the trash can that someone set in the bike lane. Crunch! You just added some scrapes and bruises to that beautiful bod, not to mention some serious embarrassment.
Don’t buy more than
you can carry
One of the best uses for a bicycle is grocery shopping. It forces you to plan, since you will ultimately carry everything purchased home on the bike. For that grocery run, you may have panniers on the back of the bike, a basket in the front and an empty backpack to fill. Grocery stores have been around for a while and they thrive on getting you to buy what you don’t need but can’t turn down. That loaf of bread you need? Two for one today. Soup — not one can, but buy one get three. And look — personal size frozen pizza on sale today.
You finish shopping, head out to the bike and start packing. The panniers are stuffed, the basket fills up, and the backpack is bursting at the seams. You just look silly riding home with a loaf of bread sticking out your shirt, a frozen pizza bungee-corded to your leg, bananas sticking out of every pocket and a two-liter bottle of soda under one arm.
Don’t ride naked
It’s true some of you have achieved physical perfection, but most of you aren’t there yet. If you won’t walk around naked at home, remember the bike doesn’t make you look any better — but it will help you get there eventually.
If you must ride naked, here are a few places that encourage that activity if only for a day. St. Louis has World Naked Bike Ride, Portland’s Naked Bike Ride. World Naked Bike Rides take place in 20 countries and 70 cities each year. Groups of as many as 8,000-plus nude or barely clad cyclists pedal together, promoting reduced oil dependency, body confidence and more. I’m not aware of any nude cycling event in Charlotte County — yet! Don’t forget, if you’re going to plant your bare butt on a bike, be neat and cover the seat.
Now that you are forewarned about what not to do on a bike …
Did you ride your bike today?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.