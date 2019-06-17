The Charlotte County Democratic Women’s Club held a luncheon at FM Don’s in Punta Gorda, on Monday, June 10. Guest speakers reflected on a beloved DWC member Betty Gissendanner, who had recently passed away. A scholarship in Gissendanner’s name, the “Betty G Memorial Scholarship,” was awarded to four recipients, including Omevhy Rivera-Martizez, who could not attend. For more information on the Charlotte County Democratic Women’s Club, visit: www.charlottedems.com.

