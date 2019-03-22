For decades, Port Charlotte United Methodist Church has been helping bring people closer to God and closer to one another.
“We’re loved how we are, but God also sees there’s better ways we can do life,” said Pastor Denvil Farley.
“So, one of our main calls here is ‘how do we live in a way that shows care and concern for others?’”
Drawing in sizeable crowds to both their contemporary and traditional Sunday services, the church sees a variety of people come through their doors.
“God’s calling each of us to understand and know ourselves as people who are loved. And as we begin to understand that, we can begin to know and love others,” said Farley.
“He’s there for the people who don’t have it all put together, He’s there for people who are doing great and people not doing great. That’s the thing that drew me to United Methodist Church, just the way that we emphasize God’s grace — the way that God reaches out to us, the way that God loves us before we can do anything at all — we don’t have to have everything figured out and making perfect choices in order for God to love us.”
And to reach more people with the message, Port Charlotte United Methodist Church is committed to numerous outreach programs across the county, serving everyone from elderly residents to students to the homeless.
Schools and summer programs, for instance, are a major focus.
“We have a partnership with Neil Armstrong Elementary, we have people volunteer over there to help support teachers and help tutor students. We’re not trying to push the church, we just understand that what teachers face is challenging and bringing in all the people able to help is a good thing,” said Farley.
“We provide food to a couple different groups as part of a summer lunch program. When students are out of school, they don’t have access to free or reduced-price lunches but they still need the food. So, we make bag lunches that go to Boys & Girls Club, schools with summer programs, a few different places.”
The church is also partnered with Trinity United Methodist to help serve over 100 people a week in Charlotte Harbor through a food bank program.
Just as their outreach programs reach wide demographics, the church is also hoping to diversify its growing population.
“Since I started in January, we’ve seen a few new families begin to attend but we’re working on developing more ways we can support families,” said Farley.
“Parenting is hard whether you’re a married couple, a single parent or a grandparent raising kids, so we need to find ways we can connect with one another and help each other out. The idea that it takes a village to raise a child is true, so hopefully the church can be a part of that village.”
And aside from their vibrant youth and children’s programs, the church is hosting an Easter Fest this year to better reach out to and thank families and the surrounding community.
“We recognize that we’ve been blessed by God and we want to share that,” said Farley.
“We’ll have hot dogs, hamburgers, bounce houses, games, the Easter Bunny — just tons of fun stuff for families to come spend the day entirely free of cost. It’s a way for us to say ‘we as a church care about you and care about families.’”
For those interested, there will also be an Easter sunrise service in New Beginnings Park — shared with the neighboring St. James Episcopal Church.
Breakfast and a regular worship service will be held afterwards inside.
For more information, visit pcumc.info. The 8 a.m. Sunday services are also broadcast live on 91.7 FM.
