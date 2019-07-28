PUNTA GORDA — Alina Matias wanted a skateboard. But her parents wouldn't buy her one.
So the 8-year-old started her own business.
That used to mean starting a lemonade stand or something similarly small-scale, but the internet has helped young entrepreneurs like Alina reach out to customers all over the globe.
Alina created "Paper at Heart — by Alina" in June. She sells handmade bracelets and necklaces made out of paper beads online.
Alina is among 2.2 million active sellers on Etsy, an online shopping platform that reports having 41 million active buyers and more than $1 billion in sales in the first quarter of this year. Because Etsy policy states minors under the age of 13 can't own and operate a shop on their platform, her mother, Samantha Matias, runs the business and marketing end of things, including her social media pages, while Alina makes the beads.
Alina also sells in-person to friends, relatives and at the monthly Punta Gorda Wine Walk, where her parents' real estate company, Erin Catron & Company, has a table. To date, she has sold 30 bracelets.
And, yes, she has since bought the skateboard she wanted from Walmart. It cost $15.
Now she wants to save for college.
"I don't think there's anything she can't do," said her mother, Samantha Matias. "To be so passionate at a young age and have that entrepreneurial spirit, it shows what's to come."
Alina's bracelets sell for $3, while necklaces are $5. She packs her jewelry in a handmade and signed envelope.
To make the beads, she cuts strips of decorative paper, then uses a tool to roll it into a tight bead, sealing the end with glue.
After it's glued, she sticks it to a toothpick to dry, then seals it with a coat of clear nail polish.
Alina was inspired to create her own business by watching her father, Stas, and how he handles his business. Making jewelry is something that came natural to her, as she was already artistic. Her great-grandmother taught her mother how to make beads and jewelry, and then her mother taught her.
"My husband and I are strong believers in messy kids are happy kids," Samantha said, "We always encourage them (Alina and her sister, Angellica) to do arts and crafts."
Samantha said she is always amazed by the ideas Alina comes up with. She regularly makes her little sister additions to her dollhouse using the cardboard from Amazon boxes.
"When we tell her no, she finds a way to do it," she said. "If she wants it, she's going to get it whether she makes enough money to buy it, or she makes it herself."
At one point Alina thought she wanted to be a veterinarian, but when she watches videos of sad animals she cries, and wouldn't want to deal with that.
"I want to be an artist, scientist, and basketball player," she said.
Alina attends Community Christian School in Port Charlotte, and once class resumes next month she will continue working on her jewelry after school and on the weekends, she said.
Her mother said she hopes Alina inspires others.
For other young girls or boys who are thinking about starting their own business, Alina said, "If they put their mind to it, they can accomplish it."
What's the best part of having your own business at 8 years old?
"I'm the CEO," Alina said.
