Elks and visitors from around the area gathered at Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 on Feb. 9 for the lodge’s annual Army of Hope fundraiser.
The Army of Hope is a program of the Florida State Elks Association established in 2007. Its mission is to provide aid and assistance to the families of deceased, disabled, and deployed members of the military. The families of Florida active duty military personnel, military reservists, Coast Guard, the National Guard, and/or their dependents are eligible. An active duty member stationed in Florida with his/her dependents would qualify as a Florida resident.
Since its inception, the Army of Hope has raised $242,784 for families of deployed military members. The funds allow the military member to safely concentrate on his/her duties without worrying about the family at home. The Army of Hope also assists returning veterans with costs to re-establish their civilian life after deployment.
Examples of aid assistance include school lunches, medical and dental emergencies, minor home repairs, auto repairs or transportation when needed, babysitting, phone cards, lawn mowing, landscaping, sprinkler repairs, A/C and major appliance repairs and clothing and shoes.
To learn more about what help is available, how to contribute, and how to get help, visit floridaelks.org/army-of-hope, or send an email to Cathy Redman at ArmyOfHope2710@aol.com.
