Englewood Elks Lodge 2378 welcomed U.S. military veterans from three nursing homes Saturday for a free luncheon and ceremony celebrating their service.
Eighty-one veterans and their helpers from Heritage Oaks, Springs of South Biscayne and Grand Villa attended the luncheon, which was organized by Paul Colicci is the Chairman of the Veterans Committee and a group of volunteers.
