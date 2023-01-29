Brian Faro, left, of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Sydney Martin of Beach Shack Chic Garden Art present checks totaling $850 to Bob Bedford, principal of Lemon Bay High School, center, for the school’s theater department. The proceeds are from The Artist Colony, which gathers the first and third Wednesday of each month at Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — Brian Faro, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Sydney Martin, Beach Shack Chic Garden Art has teamed up with the Englewood Chamber of Commerce to create the Artist Colony, supporting Dearborn Street businesses and arts in the community.
The Artist Colony gathers at the renovated Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Artists are there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Artist Colony provides local artists a permanent outdoor gallery. With storm damage to many galleries and the cancelling of art festivals and fairs around the region, the Artist Colony has extended an invitation to Gulf Coast artists, offering space to display and sell their art.
Guests can watch artists working on art in their galleries or observe a class in the studio.
To support local restaurants, there are no food trucks. Artists can purchase a box lunch from Blue Pineapple Bistro, and host school provide beverages and snacks, including Tropical Island Kettle Korn, for artists and guests.
Lemon Bay High School has hosted the December and January gatherings for these artists, and earned profits from those days. As a result, checks totaling $850 have been presented for the school’s theater department.
