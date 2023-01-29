Artists Colony

Brian Faro, left, of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Sydney Martin of Beach Shack Chic Garden Art present checks totaling $850 to Bob Bedford, principal of Lemon Bay High School, center, for the school’s theater department. The proceeds are from The Artist Colony, which gathers the first and third Wednesday of each month at Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Brian Faro, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Sydney Martin, Beach Shack Chic Garden Art has teamed up with the Englewood Chamber of Commerce to create the Artist Colony, supporting Dearborn Street businesses and arts in the community.

The Artist Colony gathers at the renovated Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Artists are there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.


