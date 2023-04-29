If you already are familiar with the children’s book about Jenny – the lovable Roseate Spoonbill who achieved her first catch— you’ll be pleased to learn the author is releasing a new book featuring another one of Florida’s birds.

Naples resident Susan Sachs Levine, who has written three other books about birds, is releasing her latest, “Gilbert’s Migration Vacation” in mid-May. Gilbert is a Sanderling chick whose journey from the arctic tundra to the warm sunny beaches of the Florida coastline is chronicled in a fictional tale designed to educate young readers.


   
