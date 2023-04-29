If you already are familiar with the children’s book about Jenny – the lovable Roseate Spoonbill who achieved her first catch— you’ll be pleased to learn the author is releasing a new book featuring another one of Florida’s birds.
Naples resident Susan Sachs Levine, who has written three other books about birds, is releasing her latest, “Gilbert’s Migration Vacation” in mid-May. Gilbert is a Sanderling chick whose journey from the arctic tundra to the warm sunny beaches of the Florida coastline is chronicled in a fictional tale designed to educate young readers.
Her two other books are “Packard Takes Flight,” set in Columbus, Ohio, and “Harriet’s Homecoming” set in Cincinnati.
Levine began her writing career while living in Ohio as a stay-at-home mother who routinely found herself in leadership roles. “I was the Cub Scout leader and the Girl Scout leader. I have always loved children’s books and I liked to stay busy. I always had in the back of my mind that I should write one of my own one day but never got around to it.”
Inspiration struck Levine as she was chaperoning a field trip to Columbus, Ohio with her children’s class.
“I went to the library to find a picture book for children about the city of Columbus and there weren’t any, which I thought was crazy because it’s the state capitol. Right then, I said, ‘Fine, I’ll just write one.’”
This led to the publication of her first book titled, “Packard Takes Flight,” which follows an endangered Peregrine Falcon hatchling around the city of Columbus while highlighting the area’s history and landmarks.
While Levine’s stories are fictional, fact boxes expand on points in the books, making them fiction and non-fiction hybrids.
For example, in “Jenny’s First Catch,” the fact boxes discuss the different wading birds of Florida. In “Gilbert’s Migration Vacation,” facts reveal the original snowbirds — various shorebirds — and their migration patterns and challenges.
EXPANDING HER KNOWLEDGE
After Levine’s children went off to college, she became a resident of Naples and a Florida Master Naturalist. She became curious about the various fishing techniques of Florida’s wading birds.
“I really love watching wading birds. Generally, they are fishing and you can see all the different techniques they use in order to fish and I just started to wonder about their bills, the different shapes of them and what they are eating.”
Levine’s book, “Jenny’s First Catch,” is an educational book about Florida’s wading birds and the ecosystem in which they live and serve.
Jenny, a Roseate Spoonbill, sets out to impress her mother by learning to fish on her own with the help of the various other wading birds she comes across. “I picked Jenny because I love Spoonbills and they have such an unusual bill so the other birds she comes across who try to teach her how to fish are unsuccessful. She can’t be taught to fish by other birds because she’s so unique.”
For “Gilbert’s Migration Vacation,” Levine is using the same publisher the same illustrator she had for “Jenny’s First Catch.” Levine said the artist, Irene Bofill, is so patient with her. “I want every detail in the book to be totally accurate — number of toes on every bird, shape of each bill, specific markings on plumage.”
Levine got her inspiration for writing Gilbert by watching the birds on her beach.
“I started asking questions and was referred to a couple experts in the area — specifically Collette Lauzau and Rochelle Streker. They work for both the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.
“They answered a million questions and took me out on shorebird counts all over Rookery Bay. They taught me to ID the different birds and shared all kinds of fun facts that I incorporated into the story. They were also wonderful proof readers for me to ensure everything in the book is totally accurate.”
Each of Levine’s books includes a glossary for more clarification on terms. The main characters are named with a nod to a prominent figure connected to the content.
“I chose the name Gilbert (and his friend Pearson) to honor T. Gilbert Pearson. Pearson was instrumental in founding the National Audubon Society in 1905 and served as its president for 14 years. A great writer, orator, and political lobbyist, Pearson helped to improve public attitudes toward birds and fought for legislation to protect them.”
Levine’s goal is to use her Florida-based books to educate her audiences on what they can do to help conserve shore birds — many endangered — that spend the winters on our coastline.
She said the Sanderlings are amazing.
“They are small but after they hatch in the Arctic the chicks find their way south just based on instinct. The parents leave earlier than the chicks so they do not migrate together. I really want to stress to both parents and children — if you see shorebirds on the beach, give them space and whatever you do don’t chase them.
“They have come to Florida for the winter for rest and plentiful food. They need to fatten up for the long journey back to the Arctic to breed. If they use up their valuable calories and energy by always flying away to avoid humans, they will not have the energy to get back to their breeding grounds and then their numbers will start to decline.”
Levine provides a section in the back of her new book entitled, “How You Can Help Migrating Birds” written with her young audience in mind.
She also is in the process of creating printable educational materials to accompany her the book, similar to what she created for “Jenny’s First Catch,” and making them available on her website.
“Let’s be kind and make sure there are shorebirds on our beaches for generations to come!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.