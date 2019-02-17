Remember restaurant dining before social media?
We popped in for a meal, sat down and ate. No food pics were snapped, no service times clocked.
Nobody blustered, “I won’t be back!” They just didn’t go back if they didn’t like the place.
The only critics were journalists or phantom diners, who didn’t usually bother with small local cafés.
Things are different now. Everyone’s a critic, every eatery a potential victim.
Jamal Hishmeh, owner-manager at Port Charlotte’s Joseph’s Deli, said, “Bad reviews didn’t spread so fast in the 1990s and early 2000s, but they do now, with online review sites like Google, Yelp, TripAdvisor and Facebook. A bad review isn’t going to affect a chain, but it can have a really bad impact on a small business like ours.”
What’s an owner to do?
Owners respond … or not
Hishmeh and many others believe the best defense is a good response. They answer reviews, positive or negative.
Their biggest peeve? When the customer jumps to post a complaint before giving them a chance to resolve it.
One Facebook review group’s administrator halts trains of negative responses to such posts as soon as the owner answers as firmly and graciously as Punta Gorda restaurateur Sue Randall once did:
“I am so sorry you were disappointed. We were short staffed today, partially because I am out with a back injury. But that is no excuse. We have had nothing but positive reviews on breakfast. I will share your comments with our team and resolve the issues you had. Thank you for sharing your experience.”
Chef-owner Joe Kahn at Venice Island’s new Seven on Venice bemoaned how social media lets people vent without confrontation. Does he respond to negative online reviews?
“No, I don’t,” he admitted. “Responding can egg people on. And it might be former employees or competitors.”
At Port Charlotte’s TripAdvisor-top-rated restaurant, Pioneers Pizza, co-owner Ricky Barone agreed.
“I don’t respond at all,” he said. “If someone leaves a negative online review and I respond a day or two later, all I’m doing is reiterating the negative. Nobody’s perfect. I get 800 people a day through that door. If two negative things are said, I can live with that.”
Owners fight back
But sometimes customer abuse is too much even for normally cordial owners to tolerate.
One crowded night at Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray, co-owner Max Doyle politely asked a party to move over a bit to help open up the dance floor. A misunderstanding ensued, after which the customer began railing online that management had gone downhill, they’d never return and all the place deserved was a 1-star review anyhow.
“Finally,” Doyle confessed, “I’d just had it and wrote on the sidewalk chalkboard ‘Come see why [a customer] gave us one star.’ It went viral.”
“Of course,” he added, “that’s not how we normally handle things. Our social media managers have helped us build a great cyber reputation, replying to every review, 1 star or 5. It’s part of the reason we’ve been nominated for Best Pub and Best Fish ‘n’ Chips in the country.”
Even given a highly suspicious review, Farlow’s on the Water co-owner Laurie Farlow held the high moral ground while sturdily defending her Englewood establishment.
Reviewer: “I would just like to say anyone who thinks the food here is exceptional need to go out and try a real restaurant. There was close to 50 things on the menue and everything we had was BAD at best. It would be much better if they had 10 awesome dishes then a menu of junk. The one and only decent thing we had were the special rolls!”
Farlow’s response: “Many of our customers would disagree with you and say that we’re one of the best restaurants in the area. We have a variety of items on our menu and everything we serve is fresh and cooked to perfection. If there’s ever a problem with your order, we encourage you to let us know immediately so we can take care of it and bring you something you love. We’ll continue to be here serving great dishes, if you ever decide to stop in and give us a try.”
Farlow later explained, “My goal is to respond to all good or bad on TripAdvisor and Yelp. We don’t on Facebook, as that’s not really a ‘review site’ but more a group conversation that we sometimes feel just needs to move down the page, not stir up negative conversation.”
Guest recovery saves small business
“Guest recovery is my thing,” said Hishmeh. “That means, if a guest had a bad experience, you do everything you can to turn it around and make them happy again.”
He responded to a recent TripAdvisor complaint: “At Joseph’s Deli, we strive to provide our customers with great food and great service. We appreciate and value any feedback that we get from our customers any time we fall short of our goal; this is how we improve our business.
“Please accept my sincerest apologies for you not getting a hot meal and not having jelly on your table. … I have discussed these issues with my co-workers, and I assure you that the appropriate action was taken so this doesn’t happen again. … Please give me a call. I would like to offer you a gift card, and hope that you will give us a second chance.”
The reviewer did call him, and Hishmeh asked, “Why didn’t you tell us at the time?” When she replied that he’d seemed too busy, he told her, “I’m never too busy for a customer, especially an upset one.”
She soon posted a second TripAdvisor review — titled “I WAS WRONG!” — followed by an apology and a promise to return to Joseph’s.
“That’s guest recovery,” said Hishmeh.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
