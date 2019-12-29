The small downtown in Hogan’s Alley looks like any other downtown in the United States. There appears to be a bank, post office, motel, drug store, and hardware store. Coca Cola is painted on one of the brick walls and the marque at the Biograph, the town’s movie theater, reads “Manhattan Melodrama, Clark Gable & Myrna Loy.”
Earning its name from crime-ridden Hogan’s Alley in the 1890s comic strip “The Yellow Kid,” there is something distinctively different about the area. It does not have the typical hustle and bustle sound. Depending on the day, you might hear a spray of semi-automatic firearms or machine guns in the distance. The bank has been robbed multiple times and the hardware store is linked to terrorism. Referred to as the crime capital of the world, for more than 30 years Hogan’s Alley has been the tactical training grounds for Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration new agent trainees (NATs).
Bystanders and criminals are played by theatrical performers and former agents, allowing trainees to learn skills and apply them before heading into the field. Word on the street is, just like cats, NATs have nine lives while training in Hogan’s Alley, but after graduation, when NATs become special agents and enter the field, they only have one.
Hogan’s Alley is part of the FBI Academy on the Marine Corps Base Quantico. The base is about 86 square miles and about 40 miles from Washington, D.C. The FBI Academy occupies 547 acres of the base and requires a special clearance to enter. Although not open to the general public, more than a dozen citizens and I (as graduates from the FBI Citizens Academy), recently rounded out our experience with a trip to Washington, D.C., to tour the FBI Academy grounds and FBI Headquarters.
CITIZENS ACADEMIES
There are 56 FBI field offices across the country and most offer citizens academies to community leaders. Similar to local government and law enforcement citizens academies, the FBI Citizens Academy is a multi-week look at why and how the bureau functions.
“We want to peel the curtain back,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson told the class on the first night of the weekly, eight-week program at the Tampa FBI Field Office. Reflecting on the program after leaving FBI Headquarters, the FBI Citizens Academy did peel back the curtain. I learned and saw how the men and women of this federal law enforcement agency work diligently to fulfil its mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the U.S.
The Tampa field office represents 18 counties from Tampa across the state to Brevard County and south to Collier County. There are six resident agencies, including in Fort Myers and Sarasota, under the Tampa office. There were about 30 of us representing different industries in the class.
FBI PRIORITIES
The FBI’s priorities are protecting the U.S. against terrorist attacks, foreign intelligence operations and espionage, cyber-based attacks and high-technology crimes; protect civil rights; and combat public corruption at all levels, transnational/national criminal organizations and enterprises, major white-collar crime, and significant violent crime. Each week, different special agents and analysts who work on specific priorities addressed the class.
The Evidence Response Team unit shared how it responds to incidents and how they collect evidence like lifting fingerprints from a soda can. This is the team who responded to gather evidence at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub shooting in June 2016. We put ourselves in the shoes of agents during a shoot, don’t shoot exercise with a mock firearm and a video playing out a different scenario for each student. The cybersecurity unit is a wakeup call to enable two-factor authentication on websites and use as complicated passwords as you can remember, and do not have your computer remember them.
FIREARMS TRAINING
One class was at the firearms range where agents train quarterly. While at the FBI Academy, we saw NATs training at the range and learned when they first arrive, they are issued a blue resin non-firing pistol so they can become accustom to carrying and safe handling of a firearm. They are eventually issued a red non-firing pistol to become accustom to reloading and removing it from their holster. These pistols weigh as much as a Glock 19M, an agent’s primary weapon which is issued upon graduation. By the time special agents graduate, they have each fired 4,400 rounds from a Glock 19M, 620 rounds from a Colt M4 and 127 rounds from a Remington 870.
At the Tampa range, under supervision, we fired about half a dozen firearms including pistols, a 12-guage shotgun, Thompson submachine gun, and an M-16 rifle. The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team demonstrated how members raid houses as we looked down from the second story of a mock home. The Hazard Materials (HAZMAT) unit shared how members monitor the air and collect materials. The day was a blast, thanks to the bomb squad detonating homemade devices and ones that can be easily purchased.
TRIP TO QUANTICO
The eight-week program (I missed two weeks because of business conferences), concluded with a graduation arranged by the class. The trip to Washington, D.C., was about six weeks following graduation and because expenses were on our own, was optional. The FBI Academy provided an overview of the 20-week training program for NATs.
Some of the requirements to join the FBI as an agent include being between the ages of 23 and 36, U.S. citizen, able to obtain Top-Secret Clearance, possess a valid driver’s license, and not have been convicted of a felony. The process includes drug testing, background check, and a polygraph test. Agents must retire at age 57, although they can extend their assignment on a year-by-year basis to a specific age.
The FBI’s motto is Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity and NATs study core basics such as ethics, law, and behavioral science along with interviewing, report writing and interrogation. Much of their training is physical and includes defensive tactics, handcuffing, investigative techniques, and tactical driving (professional stock car racers Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon have shared some of their skills with the FBI).
The FBI Academy visit included a stop at the FBI Laboratory, the country’s only federal forensic laboratory. Field offices across the country send evidence for processing. Annually, they receive about 100,000 pieces of evidence from about 10,000 cases.
The FBI Headquarters visit was a few days following release of the Office of the Inspector General’s Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation. FISA, which stands for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, establishes procedures for collection and surveillance on those suspected of espionage or terrorism.
Typically, FBI Director Christopher Wray addresses the visiting citizens academy groups in person, however, he was understandably unavailable. Instead, we watched Wrey’s welcome video. The Headquarters team was evaluating and addressing the December 6 Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting (terrorism) and December 10 Jersey City shooting (hate crime). During our tour into a secure area, where electronic items are prohibited, we saw some of the working areas but were prohibited from viewing any active working areas.
THE FBI EXPERIENCE MUSEUM
The half-day visit concluded with a tour of The FBI Experience, a museum with artifacts from notable cases, overview of the FBI, and interactive multimedia exhibits. Although self-guided, guides, some were former agents, are available to answer questions and share experiences. Surveillance devices, such as cameras small enough to fit in a pencil eraser-sized hole or on a tie tack are on display. Outside is an exhibit, developed and designed by Smithsonian Exhibits, about the Boston Marathon Bombing that is referred to as the Boston Strong area. It pays tribute to the victims of the 2013 bombing and outlines what happened. It includes a marathon finish line and the boat called “Slip Away,” which was in a backyard when one of the bombers hid in it to evade law enforcement. He was apprehended, convicted, and handed a death sentence. He is currently in a federal prison.
Notable at Headquarters, as well as in the FBI Academy and the Tampa Field Office, is the Wall of Honor. It memorializes the 36 FBI agents killed as a direct result of an adversarial action and 42 agents and one professional staff who gave their lives during law enforcement duty. The wall is a reminder of their ultimate sacrifice and that they will always be remembered.
Visits to the academy and headquarters included stops at the respective gift shops for FBI apparel and gifts. Even the Tampa Field Office has a small gift shop open to authorized visitors.
The FBI Citizens Academy showed me how reality is much different than Hollywood’s portrayal of the agency. For instance, extensive paperwork is needed for wiretaps, which are typically requested in cases as a last resort, and take days, maybe a month or so, for a judge to approve. Would the “Silence of the Lambs” synopsis every happen in reality? No, I was assured the FBI would never send an FBI trainee to meet with a serial killer to solve another case involving a serial killer.
This program opened my eyes to some of the threats facing our nation and how the FBI is addressing them. The FBI is aware how the public, including elected officials, perceive the agency, for good and for bad. Rather than working on a public relations spin, the agency focuses on what they do best, safeguarding the Constitution of the United States and protecting its citizens. It is the country’s top law enforcement agency and looked up to by other law enforcement agencies around the world.
Agents, analysts, and other professional staff are part of our community, although they may move frequently because of reassignments. They cut their lawn, cheer on their kids during sporting events, and attend concerts for date night, just like everyone else. Some neighbors may know they’re living next door to a special agent while others may think they live next to a boring insurance salesman.
Now that my experience is complete, I have not been deputized, nor am I a special agent or analyst. I am neither an informant or recruiter. However, I join hundreds of others who have completed the FBI Citizens Academy over the years as an alumna to help carry the message of what the agency does and offer support where possible. Following the Pulse Night Club shooting, the alumni group provided meals for the FBI agents working countless hours and days at the scene. I will continue being an average U.S. citizen who loves this country, but much more aware of how the FBI is working for us and how I can assist them.
