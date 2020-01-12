Gripping a walking stick with my right hand, I poked the water-covered ground in front of me, making sure it was stable before cautiously stepping on that spot. After all, I am someone who broke their ankle not once, but twice, performing the simple acts of walking and running. Third time may be a charm in many instances but not when it comes to broken limbs.
On a Saturday after Christmas, I found myself in Big Cypress National Preserve, slogging through the clear waters of the cypress swamp with a National Park Service ranger, volunteer, and six other curious explorers. One group was a family of four from the Miami area and the other was a young couple from Tampa.
“Have you seen any pythons out here?” someone asked Ranger Lisa Held. The short answer is, “No.”
Because she hasn’t seen them where we were, does not mean they are not there. We walked through the swamp and wet prairie ecosystems and in some areas, I stood in knee-high water. During the summer rainy season, water could be waist deep. There is some vegetation making it easy for invasive pythons to hide. But, that was not the snake I had on my mind.
“Are there cottonmouths here?” I asked, referring to the venomous snakes.
“Yes,” was the one-word response National Park Service volunteer Lavonne Christianson matter-of-factly replied as we continued our trek. This was one of those times when I wished I was not right, but good to know.
As a group of nine slogging through the water and talking, any critters in the area certainly knew our presence. There was no chance of surprising anything, including American alligators who also call this area home, and we were not in any danger.
Off in the distance and in the cypress trees we heard, “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you?” calling out. That is what the barred owl’s hooting call sounds like.
Ranger Lisa talked about the five different habitats found within the 729,000 preserve, the hardwood hammocks, pinelands, prairies, cypress swamps, and estuaries. She pointed out and identified various plants, like the potbelly air plant (Tillandsia paucifolia) and Cardinal air plant (Tillandsia fasciculata var. Densispicabromeliads), growing on bald cypress trees (Taxodium distichum). We also saw bald cypress knees which could emerge several feet from a tree. They form above the roots and above the ground. Using your imagination, they look like the name implies, like knees.
The trees lack needles and looked dead. But it is because of the time of year. Bald cypress trees are deciduous conifers and go dormant and drop their needles during the winter months. They awaken in the spring with new, green needles.
The cold water was refreshing on this 80-some degree morning. It was usually easy seeing the terrain beneath and much was limestone with lopsided holes. Some holes were about the size of a quarter while others make Detroit potholes look like golf ball dimples. Although fascinating to peer down and see what plants and other life is calling them home, they make it tricky to navigate.
NO PATHS THROUGH SWAMP
For hikers setting off into the cypress swamp, there is no path to follow. Unlike most national park units where hikers are restricted to a designated trail, which protects surrounding terrain, vegetation, and the hiker, visitors to Big Cypress are encouraged to blaze their own trail through the water. The downside is you are not quite sure what the terrain beneath will be and the pace is slower than if walking on dry land.
The clear water is significant. It reflects a healthy, flowing ecosystem. Big Cypress National Preserve was established in 1974 to protect the freshwater flow from the Big Cypress Swamp into the Everglades and Ten Thousand Islands.
Small, silver mosquitofish swam in the water and disappeared under what looked like tan, soggy cattails or cheese puffs. Ranger Lisa explained the spongy-looking organism is called periphyton. It is found in freshwater and consists of algae, detritus, and microbes. It serves as an important part of the wet prairies ecosystem and produces oxygen in the water and is a food source for fish, tadpoles, snails, and others.
Bladderwort, with its small, seemingly delicate and innocent-looking, dime-sized yellow or purple flower are sparingly sprinkled throughout swamp. This small, yet beautiful pop of color in a monotone landscape of earth tones, is carnivorous. These plants digest protozoans, juvenile fish, crustaceans and just about anything else that lands in the bladder.
We walked through sawgrass to reach some cocoplum trees. I used my arms to push the blades away to clear my path, the tooth-like edges lightly grabbed my clothing and I was thankful my shirt had long sleeves. Empty apple snail shells were found during the hike, some as big as tangerines.
OLD TRADITIONS
As the wet walk wind up after about 90 minutes, one of the participants called out that she found a boot next to a cypress tree.
“Leave it there,” Ranger Lisa directed. She then explained a sacred Seminole and Miccosukee Indian tradition.
The Seminole and Miccosukee have inhabited South Florida and Big Cypress Swamp, which is 2,400 square miles, since the 19th century. The political organization called the Seminole Tribe of Florida was founded in 1957. The Miccosukee Tribe traveled to Cuba in 1959 where Fidel Castro recognized the group as a sovereign country within the United States. This paved the way for having the U.S. government recognize the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians in Florida with their sovereign, domestic dependent nation status in 1962. The difference between the Miccosukee and Seminoles is not cultural but political and tradition is still important. With the establishment of Big Cypress National Preserve, the occupancy and customary uses by the Seminole and Miccosukee are protected.
When someone passes away in one of the tribes, their belongings are not passed to other generations. It is believed hanging onto their belongings will hold the deceased one’s journey. Instead, their belongings are tossed into the swamp. Hikers may come across a laundry basket with a tree trying to grow through it and it could contain weathered clothing. Or, they could come across a rubber boot at the base of a cypress tree.
Habit for many hikers is picking up trash found on the trail. While in Big Cypress National Preserve, respect nature and the native culture. It is best to follow the hiker's creed, "take only pictures, leave only footprints, kill nothing but time."
Jennifer Huber is the founder and voice behind the award-winning blog SoloTravelGirl.com where she celebrates traveling alone, not lonely.
