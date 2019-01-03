As much as I enjoy being outdoors, I enjoy good food. Fortunately, Florida is home to many outdoor festivals dedicated to delicious eats such as strawberries, mangoes, fried frog legs, swamp cabbage, and key lime pie. To help plan your 2019 travel, I have rounded up a few savory and sweet festivals for your calendar.
28th Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival, Jan. 17-20
Have a hopping good time during the world’s largest frog leg festival in the Frog Leg Capital of the World during the 28th annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival. More than 7,000 pounds of frog legs and 2,000 pounds of gator tail will be served up, along with family-friendly fun with carnival rides, games, and craft booths. Admission is free; however, there is a fee for the dinners and carnival rides. (22 South Orange St, Fellsmere; 772-571-0250; FrogLegFestival.com)
53rd Annual Swamp Cabbage Festival, LaBelle, Feb. 23-24
Yes, we eat our state tree. If you have never tasted swamp cabbage, which is from the heart of the cabbage palm (Sabal palmetto), the Swamp Cabbage Festival in LaBelle is the perfect opportunity to do so. In addition to swamp cabbage, enjoy the LaBelle Rotary Club’s world-famous armadillo races, the Swamp Cabbage Parade, a country-western dance, Swamp Stomp 5K, a fishing tournament, the Swamp Cabbage Festival Ranch Rodeo presented by Hendry County Cattlemen’s Association, and maybe some alligator wrestling (as a spectator). Festival admission is free, but charges are collected for specific events, food, and beverages. (Barron Park, 1559 De Soto Ave, LaBelle; LabelleSwamp CabbageFestival.org)
Florida Strawberry Festival, Plant City, Feb. 28-March 10
A “berry” good time is guaranteed during the Florida Strawberry Festival, which dates to 1930. That was when festivals brought communities together during their harvests. Plant City is the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World, and the luscious berries are in ripe for picking in February and March. This is one of the top festivals in the country, and you can enjoy carnival rides, games, attractions, entertainment, and headliner performers including Alabama (Feb. 28), Willie Nelson & Family (March 1), and Styx (March 6). Participate in one of their contests like strawberry-stemming, strawberry spaghetti-eating, or strawberry shortcake-eating. Of course, taste strawberry-themed food including the world-famous strawberry shortcake, strawberry sandwiches, and strawberry cream puffs. An admission fee is charged. (303 North Lemon St., Plant City; 813-752-9194; FLStrawberryFestival.com)
Key Lime Festival, Key West, July 4-7
Indulge in America’s favorite citrus celebration during the Key Lime Festival in Key West, the birthplace of the Florida state pie. The sweet and tart dessert dates to the late 1800s. The key ingredients are key lime juice, sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, and absolutely no green food coloring. This four-day festival reflects Key West’s fun, eclectic and colorful personality with a host of events, including the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship, a key lime scavenger hunt with clues leading participants through the island’s iconic landmarks, and a key lime pie drop from the Key West Lighthouse. Events are held throughout the Conch Republic; admission fees vary. (KeyLimeFestival.com)
23rd Annual MangoMania, Cape Coral, July TBA
It wasn’t until I attended MangoMania, Pine Island’s Tropical Fruit Fair, a few years ago that I realized I had been cutting up mangoes all wrong. During this delicious celebration of Pine Island’s famous mangoes and other tropical fruits, taste about 20 different kinds of sweet, juicy mangoes and watch how to cut a mango the easy way. Vendors sell mango-flavored items which vary each year and may include hot sauce, fish tacos with fresh mango salsa, or refreshing ice cream. There are activities for the whole family including mango recipe contests, MangoMania hat decorating followed by the hat parade, a mango-eating contest, entertainment, educational talks, and seeing the world’s largest mango. An admission fee is collected. (German-American Social Club, 2101 Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral; 239-283-0888; MangoManiaFL.net)
Bon appétit!
