Faith Quilters donation

The Faith Quilters, in conjunction with the Shell Creek Resort Quilters, who create the quilt tops, recently donated an assortment of 29 quilts in sizes from full sized to baby quilts to the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies. This is one of the Faith Quilters missions. Pictured are, from left, Vicki Sherry, Nancy Winkelmann, Marian Dick, Arlene Wells, Edna Smith, Marge Roberts, Toni Chapman, Kathy Frey and Ellen Jodway.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ELLEN JODWAY
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments