I’ve heard it said that you should never take a summer love too seriously. It’s just a fling, they say. When summer is over you have to return to the real world and thus the summer romance becomes nothing more than a magical memory.
But how do you just walk away from something that works so well and feels so right? It may not last forever, but I’m willing to take the risk when it comes to summer gardens.
Here are my favorite flowers to create such beauty and why I can’t give them up.
Salvia: Blue salvia is one of my favorite perennials of all time. Blue spikey flowers rising above shades of green foliage command attention when in full bloom. True blues in nature can be hard to find but this one nails it. There are so many cultivars of salvia that are available now, it would be hard to list them all. Some have white, pink or purple blooms and many varieties are more like ornamentals.
Black and blue salvia have blooms that are both light blue and very dark blue and can grow to 3 feet tall by 2 feet across and live up to 3 years or more.
A native variety called Scarlet Sage (Salvia coccinea) has small precious red blooms and is very delicate looking but tough as nails when it comes to summer heat. There are cultivars of this native salvia in colors of white, pink and salmon. Although the native salvias may have a shorter life than their cultivated cousins, they re-seed like crazy so learn to recognize the seedlings.
Butterflies and hummingbirds love salvias. The salvia family stole my heart 30 years ago and still own it.
Vinca: This is more commonly known as Periwinkle and has to be at the top of the list for heat and sun tolerance in summer with non stop blooms through summer, winter, spring and fall.
Grown in a myriad of shades ranging from white to pinks to purples, these tough guys are our year round impatiens impersonators. Since vinca can get a little leggy over time, a mild trim several times a year will keep them nice and full. There are varieties of vinca that are cascading. These plants stay low and spread out like a groundcover.
They also make fantastic hanging baskets. But the best thing about vincas is that they re-seed. So the plants you planted 2 years ago may be fading but there are new plants coming from seed to replace them. It’s just so perfect.
Lantana: This is a staple in the summer perennial garden. The old standard yellow and red sprawley lantana has been replaced with plants that bloom in shades of lavender, flame and lemon. These new plants do not re-seed readily so they are not considered invasive like some of the older varieties.
Generally compact and growing to about 18 to 24 inches, lantana is a low maintenance heat lover. There are trailing varieties in purple and white that stay low and could be used as a groundcover in most sunny situations. If you’re looking for an easy butterfly nectar plant, lantana is it. Both beautiful and beneficial!
Pentas: When it comes to attracting butterflies, there is no better way to guarantee success than to include Pentas in your garden. Pentas come in white, red and many shades of pinks and lavenders. Different colors tend to grow to different heights so you can use pentas mixed in anywhere in the perennial garden.
I’ve never walked through my garden without seeing several varieties of common butterflies taking nectar from the pentas all at once. They’re a magnet for them. A year round perennial plant, penta blooms continuously no matter the season. A spray of Neem Oil every few weeks during humid weather will keep occasional fungal problems at bay. Pentas can be trimmed as necessary to keep them full with most plants living several years.
Coreopsis: Need some yellow to brighten your summer mood? Coreopsis is king. Our native annual coreopsis, also called tickseed, can be found along roadsides that aren’t mowed frequently all summer long. What looks like a spindly yellow wildflower is stunning when grown in large masses. Mixed perennial gardens come to life with coreopsis.
Although the native tickseed can be hard to find in nurseries and garden shops seeds are easy to find and so worth it. There are several perennial coreopsis cultivars that are readily available all summer. Sunkiss and Double the Sun are two that thrive in summer. Full plants with yellow flowers that rise above the foliage they are great in containers or as additions to the butterfly garden.
Portulaca: This is great summer groundcover summer. It’s also called Purslane and Blue Daze. Both stay low but add great color. Portulaca comes in shades of pinks, yellows and oranges with blooms opening during the day and closing at night. They are happy in part shade but need some sun to bloom. Blue Daze is also a low growing plant that blooms in shades of, what else, blue! These plants also need a certain amount of sun to look their best and their blooms close up in late afternoon. Both are well adapted to handle the summer heat and humidity that we experience for what seems like an eternity this time of year.
Zinnias and cosmos: Sometimes forgotten flowers must be re-discovered. I grew them for years, never buying seeds, just letting them spread on their own. I had a riot of color in the wildflower garden that just grew by itself along my front sidewalk. So simple yet so naturally beautiful.
So here’s the gig. Summer is brutal, no doubt about that but there are so many things to love about summer in Florida.
Becky Copenhaver is a Master Gardener, Certified Horticulture Professional and former Certified Landscape Designer. She is the owner of Becky’s Garden Shoppe at 6450 Elliott St in Punta Gorda and can be reached at 941-621-8551 or beckysgardenshoppe@comcast.net
