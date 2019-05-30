Golf is probably the biggest “feel” sport I have ever played. First, it’s a sport where only you can have an effect on your outcome. Second, only you know when you’re hitting the ball well. For me, when I get into that zone and feel my swing, I know I’m in for a good day.
I have been in a bit of a rut lately. My last time out, though, I started to get my game back to where it usually is. When I get off track, I can feel it right away. And by feel it, I mean I can literally feel if I’m striking it well or I’m off a little bit. The first thing I notice is my ball contact. If that isn’t good, I know right away I’m in trouble.
When it goes bad, I have to admit, it takes a few trips to the course to get it back. And that’s exactly what I have been dealing with for the last two weeks.
I’m the type of person that when things are going bad, they go bad fast and I can’t stop it. It takes me a while to get my golf swing back on plane. Lately, I have been feeling that doubt every time I swing the club back. I know I need to fix it and move on. If I can get that confidence back in one part of the game, the rest of it will follow along.
More often than not, when my game is going bad, it’s because I can’t put the ball in the fairway. When you are always in the trees off the fairway, or taking a penalty stroke because you’re out of bounds, it’s tough to get anything going. So I’m focusing on the driver and putting the ball in the fairway. Once I’m doing that, I know I can start to score again. Getting the ball off the tee and in a position to do something with it is of great importance to my game.
Now, every golfer is different. For me, if the driver gets firing, I have a ton of confidence going forward. For other guys I know, it’s the game on the green. They make a putt or two and they are right back in it. Lord knows I can’t putt to save my life, but that’s another story. I stick to what I can control easily, and that’s the driver.
My point is this: Many times our problems are in our heads. When you find your game going bad and you don’t quite know what to do to fix it, go to something that you are good at. If you can do that and do it to your standards, then you can feel good about something in your game. It’s all about finding that one thing to get your mind back on track and start making some shots.
Here’s a question I’ll pose to all you weekend golf addicts. What can you do to take five strokes off my average score in the next six months? When you break your game down, you’ll find a few things that you know you should do better at which would lower your score. So, get a feel for the things you do well. Keep that, but challenge yourself to take something you don’t do well and try to do it better.
And when you do it better, remember how that feels. The feel part of the game is something that golf has been built on. You have to remember what works well for you. If you can remember how that swing or putting stroke feels, you can take strokes off your game with your eyes closed.
I know when it works in my game, and I know when it doesn’t. I think that is a huge factor in this sport. If you can feel what’s going on in your game, you can identify when things are off and get it corrected. If you can’t, you just go out and keep swinging. That doesn’t fix anything.
I would encourage everyone to try feeling your swing. You’ll know when it works and when it is off. If you can do that, your score will start to improve. It has for me.
